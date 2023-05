Little Rock police on Saturday night were investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Asher Avenue and Roosevelt Road, where they located a 29-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but police said that he died of his injuries.

The tweet did not provide any further information on the killing.