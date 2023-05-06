Marsh gets win in opener; Wallace earns save in nightcap

SPRINGDALE -- Alec Marsh is off to a great start for Northwest Arkansas, after some struggles the past couple seasons.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander led the Naturals to a 5-1 win over Wichita in the opening game of a doubleheader Friday at Arvest Ballpark.

Reliever Jacob Wallace also induced a game-ending double play in the nightcap to help the Naturals earn a 4-3 win for the doubleheader sweep.

Marsh (2-0) allowed only a run on 3 hits over 6 innings to pick up the win. He struck out nine and walked one. Steven Cruz pitched a scoreless seventh, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Marsh had a biceps issue two seasons ago at Northwest Arkansas, then struggled last year with the Naturals. But this year has been a different story.

"It took a while to kinda get my feet under me [last season]," Marsh said. "Technically that was my first season in Double-A last year. It would have been three years when I got hurt. I struggled pretty good last year and I think it was well needed. It gave me a pretty good edge to go into the off-season and figure out what I needed to do to get back this year.

"I think learning how to pitch a little better. To throw off-speed behind in counts, I think that was a big difference-maker, being able to locate my heater a little better in and out. Just having my full mix, I got four pitches and if I can throw all of them for strikes, it's gonna be tough to figure out what's coming. I feel like last year I was searching a lot between starts, didn't really know what I was doing. Completely flipped over this year to just now 'OK, I know what I'm doing. ... I just want to keep doing what I'm doing, keep getting better. I think there's still a lot of room in the ceiling."

The Naturals (13-12) have now won five of their last six games.

Northwest Arkansas Manager Tommy Shields said they finally got the go-ahead to use Marsh more than five innings and he wanted to go more.

"Marsh's been really good," Shields said. "We got the go-ahead to use him more than five and he was thrilled with that," Shields said. "He wanted to keep going, but he can only go six now. I thought [T.J.] Sikkema did a great job settling the game down [in the nightcap]. He was tired because we got him up twice. ... Wallace figured out a way to weasel out of that one. I mean that ball was hit hard. It was a good doubleheader sweep."

Wichita (10-15) took the lead in the top of the first as Yoyner Fajardo led off with a double, moved to third and scored on groundouts for a 1-0 advantage.

But Northwest Arkansas bounced back to tie it at 1-1 as John Rave hammered a two-out double, took third on Luca Tresh's single and scored Jeison Guzman's RBI single. Jorge Bonifacio then gave the Naturals the 2-1 lead with a run-scoring single to center field off Wichita starter Chad Donato (0-3).

Bonifacio, Guzman and Morgan McCullough had two hits each for the Naturals. Bonifacio also drove in three runs in the opener.

The Wind Surge, the Class AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, put runners on second and third with one out in the second, but Marsh got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat and preserve the lead.

Northwest Arkansas extended the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Guzman singled and Bonifacio hammered his team-high sixth home run of the season. Parker Bates followed with a run-scoring triple off the right-field wall to push the Naturals' lead to 5-1 and chase Wichita starter Chad Donato (0-3).

Wichita grabbed a 1-0 lead in the nightcap thanks to a couple of singles and a groundout by DeShawn Keirsey Jr. in the first. Northwest Arkansas regained a 4-1 lead. Jorge Bonifacio added his seventh homer of the season and second of the doubleheader, a three-run shot, to give his team the lead.

Wichita pulled within 4-3 thanks to a solo homer by Seth Gray with two outs in the top of the sixth. But Wallace got his first save as he induced Keirsey Jr. to ground into a game-ending double play.