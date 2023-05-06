



Ed Sheeran will put his new album on full display with the help of Apple Music. The music streaming service announced Friday that Sheeran will kick off the second season of Apple Music Live on Wednesday. The British pop star performed his fifth studio album, "Subtract," for the first time at Eventim Apollo in London. Sheeran hit the stage in a recorded show alongside a 12-piece band that includes The National's Aaron Dessner, who produced "Subtract," which was released Friday. The four-time Grammy winner's performance of his 14-track album will also be streamed on Apple TV+. The announcement comes a day after a New York jury found that Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune "Let's Get It On" to create his hit song "Thinking Out Loud." After the verdict, he joked that he won't have to follow through on his threat to quit music. "I'm delighted to share my 'Subtract' album show with you," Sheeran said Friday. "I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I'm so pleased we got to document it."

The popular television western "Yellowstone" with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced by a sequel. Still untitled -- though the word "Yellowstone" will be part of the name -- the sequel will premiere in December on Paramount, the cable network said Friday. Behind Costner, who plays Montana rancher John Dutton, series creator Taylor Sheridan launched a phenomenon. The debut episode of its fifth season was seen by 12.1 million viewers, more than any other scripted series last fall. "We've been able to create a show that didn't start out being popular but did it on its own terms," Costner said then. "Yellowstone" will wrap up with new episodes airing in November. They haven't been filmed yet, and it's not clear whether Costner will participate following reports that he may want out of the series. Paramount would not comment on that Friday, with a spokesperson saying only, "Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come." David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which produces the series with MTV Entertainment, said the new series "will be picking up where 'Yellowstone' leaves off in another epic tale." Paramount has denied reports that Matthew McConaughey is signed to star in the sequel. But a spokesperson said Friday that McConaughey "is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner." Following its debut on the cable network, the sequel will also air on the Paramount+ streaming network.

