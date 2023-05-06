Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press