North Little Rock Police investigating homicide near Camp Robinson Road

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide of an adult male that occurred early Saturday morning near Camp Robinson Rd., according to a press release.

Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road at 2:02 a.m.

At 2:05 a.m., a unit was dispatched to the 800 block of W. 41st St. following a report of car sitting in the middle of the street with its flashers on.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, who had at least one gunshot wound, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have processed the scene and are conducting interviews.

The police are not releasing the victim’s name until his next of kin have been notified.