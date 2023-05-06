GOLF

Three tied in Charlotte

Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to move into a share of the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., while Rory McIlroy's bid for a record fourth tournament title hit a major snag. Hatton, who has one PGA Tour victory and six more on the European tour, played the final four holes at Quail Hollow in 4 under to reach 8-under 134, matching Nate Lashley and Wyndham Clark through 36 holes. Lashley is also a one-time winner on tour, while Clark has zero victories. Defending champion Max Homa moved into contention. He shot 67 and was three shots back. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore, who was tied for second after the first round, managed an even-par 71 on Friday and is now tied for 13th at 5-under 137. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) moved up with a 67 on Friday and is at 4-under 138. McIlroy shot a 73 on Friday and is at 1-under 141 overall. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) missed the cut with a 1-over 143. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 10-over 152 and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 12-over 154.

Two share Champions lead

Stephen Ames and David Toms both shot rounds of 7-under 65 Friday to share the lead at the Champion Tour's Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga. The pair hold a one-shot lead over four golfers at TPC Sugarloaf. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is four shots out of the lead after firing a 3-under 69. Little Rock's Glen Day posted a 1-over 73.

U.S. nears semifinal berth

The semifinal field is nearly set at the International Crown LPGA team event with one day of pool play to go as Sweden, Australia and Thailand all clinched spots and the United States swept both matches Friday to move to the verge of advancing. Sweden remained perfect in Pool A by winning both matches against China, while Thailand swept defending champion South Korea and Australia beat Japan to advance out of Pool B on a cold and blustery day at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The U.S. has three points after two days in Pool A and will clinch the final spot in Sunday's knockout round by getting at least half a point Saturday against Sweden or if China doesn't sweep England. The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two pools of four countries with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of fourball competition advancing to the semifinals on Sunday. Lexi Thompson sealed the final U.S. match of the day when she holed a birdie putt from about 12 feet on the 16th hole to give her and Danielle Kang a 3-and-2 victory over England's Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

FOOTBALL

Auburn adds transfer QB

Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the two-year starter on Friday, giving new Coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation's worst last season. Thorne went 16-10 as a starter for the Spartans. He has thrown for 6,494 yards with 49 touchdowns against 24 interceptions. Thorne ranks fourth in career touchdown passes at Michigan State, fifth in completion percentage (61) and sixth in passing yards. He started all 12 games last season, passing for 2,679 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Colts cut QB Foles

The Indianapolis Colts released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Friday, saving about $2 million in salary cap space while creating room for the 12 rookies it added last week in the draft. Foles lost both of his starts in 2022, his only season with the Colts. He left the second game with injured ribs, then missed Indy's final game also because of injured ribs. The release was expected after the Colts selected former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. The Super Bowl 52 MVP started 58 of 71 career games during an 11-year career. Foles completed 1,302 of 2,087 passes for 14,227 yards with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions after the Eagles drafted the former Arizona star in the third round in 2012.

TENNIS

Alcaraz reaches Madrid final

On the attack during most of his semifinal win at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz produced his best slice after the match. Alcaraz was presented with a cake on center court to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday after beating 17th-seeded Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3. After staring at the gargantuan cake whose top was shaped like a tennis ball crowned by the number 20, Alcaraz took a knife and deftly cleaved off a thin piece to give it a try. The second-ranked Alcaraz will face 65th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in Sunday's final after the German fought back from a set down to beat Aslan Karatsev.

Nadal sidelined

Rafael Nadal won't be able to play the Italian Open as he remains hampered by a nagging hip injury. "I'm sorry to announce that I won't be able to be in Rome," Nadal said in a Twitter post in Spanish on Friday. "You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that has a place in my career as a professional and a person as well as for the support my Italian fans show me." Nadal has won the Italian Open a record 10 times. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since January by a left hip flexor injury he picked up at the Australian Open. The issue had already kept him from playing at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.