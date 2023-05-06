OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Hogs needs to become weekend-only warriors

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rest assured the Razorbacks won't lose another midweek nonconference game heading into their final two SEC three-game baseball series.

Arkansas doesn't play midweek before its May 12-14 home series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium with South Carolina and May 18-20 closing series vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

Good for Arkansas. In three different places, the Hogs have lost three of their last four midweek games.

The one they won, 6-3, required three seventh-inning runs at Baum-Walker breaking a 3-3 tie with the University of Central Arkansas. They followed by losing three consecutive games April 20-22 at underdog Georgia.

After trouncing the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans 21-5 on Tuesday, April 11, the Hogs on April 12 got trounced 11-4 by the Trojans, splitting two at Baum-Walker.

That April 14-16 weekend at Baum-Walker, Arkansas swept Tennessee.

Following the Georgia sweep, the Hogs lost 8-4 on April 25 at Missouri State in Springfield, Mo., then swept three from Texas A&M on April 27-29.

They went into Friday night's scheduled start of a three-game SEC series at Mississippi State in Starkville coming off an 11-inning 8-6 loss to Lipscomb University. It marred the Razorbacks annual appearance at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Losing three of four midweek games belies the 34-12 overall/15-7 SEC ledger of Coach Dave Van Horn's nationally No. 6 Razorbacks.

Why the midweek maladies?

Give the opposition their due. UALR got embarrassed the previous day and bounced back vengefully.

UCA, also home-state inspired, played hard.

Missouri State's Bears long have been a regional rival, including postseason success at Arkansas-hosted regionals.

Lipscomb played unintimidated.

Arkansas' injury-plagued pitching staff isn't armed for the midweek. Arkansas required first-string relief from second-string freshman Parker Coil to complete last weekend's A&M sweep.

Injured for the season Arkansas arms include SEC starter Jaxon Wiggins, injured before the season began, reliever Koty Frank and now reliever Dylan Carter. No. 1 starter Hunter Hollan nurses a leg injury, scratching him from Friday night's start.

2022 All-SEC Freshman Brady Tygart's inning against Texas A&M marked his first outing since he was injured March 1.

Starting second baseman Peyton Stovall (shoulder) and starting outfielders Tavian Josenberger (hamstring) and Jared Wegner (fractured thumb) are inactive.

So Van Horn would gladly not play you Tuesday.

Next week's final exams and the always Thursday through Saturday SEC series finale make moot midweek scheduling at regular season's end.

Normally, midweek games provide Arkansas opportunities for depth and even some national powerhouse challenges like Texas, Oklahoma State and Arizona State.

Not this year. The Hogs need every weekend ounce to rise where they have risen.

"We don't have enough," Van Horn said of achieving consistent midweek success. "We've got three games worth on the weekend. Until we get some guys healthy, we have just enough."

Just enough to be Weekend Warriors.