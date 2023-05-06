100 years ago

May 6, 1923

An ancient Chinese game called "Ping Chow," or "Mah Jong," which has become a popular fad in the North and East, will be introduced in Little Rock in a few days by Ward Morrison, representative of a Chicago specialty company. Mr. Morrison is arranging with several local department stores to handle the novelty. "Ping Chow" has been called "The game of a thousand intelligences" by the Chinese. It is said to be more scientific than bridge and more fascinating than chess or dominoes, requiring both skill and chance to win.

50 years ago

May 6, 1973

A special study committee has recommended the establishment of an eight-member commission to set up or supervise ambulance service for Jonesboro and Craighead County. The recommendation asked the C0unty Court to work with the Jonesboro City Council to establish an Emergency Medical Commission. ... All private ambulance firms, except one, Emerson and Son Funeral Home, ended ambulance service May 1, citing increasing federal and state restrictions.

25 years ago

May 6, 1998

From the executive branch's perspective, it may be curtains for the state sales tax on groceries in 1999 no matter which candidate wins the 1998 race for governor. All four candidates for governor listed the state sales tax on groceries when asked what tax they would target for reduction in 1999. Eliminating the tax on food would trim $150 million from state revenue, and that's what the candidates are going for. ... Bill Bristow of Jonesboro, a lawyer who is the Democratic candidate, said he plans to remove the tax but would work with the Legislature to replace the $150 million. Gov. Mike Huckabee of Little Rock, who seeks the Republican nomination, will "work toward a phasing out the sales tax on groceries provided that income for cities and counties is not affected." His rival in the GOP primary, Gene McVay of Fort Smith, and the Reform Party candidate, Keith Carle of Jonesboro, targeted the sales tax on groceries for elimination.

10 years ago

May 6, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff City Council will consider a new ordinance tonight that would replace an existing law that requires the city's department heads to live within city limits. The proposed ordinance, sponsored by Alderman Steven Mays, would exempt all currently employed department heads and require those hired after the law's passage -- including police and fire chiefs -- to "maintain a residence within 12 miles of the city limits." ... Alderman Glen Brown, who has supported the law requiring department heads to live in the city, said he will vote against anything repealing it. Brown said allowing high-profile officials such as the police chief to live outside the city sets the wrong example. "How does that look to people when the chief of police doesn't even live here?" Brown said. "It's embarrassing. We are saying you don't have to live here, but you can drive here and work and receive our money. ... That money does not come from the state or federal government. It is generated by the people of Pine Bluff, and it should stay in Pine Bluff."