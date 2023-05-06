Sections
PHOTO GALLERY: Yoga with cats, Ebbing announcement and Happy Hollow’s 50th

by Andy Shupe | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Laura McGehee plays with a cat while stretching, Friday, May 5 2023 during a yoga class at Yoga Story in Bentonville. Yoga Story held a kitten yoga class to benefit the Mew Cat Rescue. Mew provided seven cats for attendees to pet and play with in between yoga stretches. ‘We always want to encourage people to have a playful approach to their practice and their life, so doing yoga with kittens is a good source of stress relief and good feeling brain chemicals, said Lynn Hill who owns the studio. The rescue is acquiring over 150 new cats in a month, and they are seeking loving new homes for them. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Saturday's gallery features yoga with kittens, an official announcement at Ebbing Air National Guard Base and a celebration for the 50th birthday for Happy Hollow Elementary School.

To view these images and more, visit our gallery.

[Don't see the gallery above, click here]

Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Yoga with cats, Ebbing announcement and Happy Hollow’s 50th

