Police beat: Police: Man found with gun, cocaine

Police: Man found with gun, cocaine

Little Rock police on Thursday morning arrested a man who they say had cocaine and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Bryan Wormley, 40, near 6100 Mitchell St. about 10 a.m., and a search of the vehicle located cocaine under his seat, according to an arrest report.

The report doesn't give a reason for the stop, but notes that Wormley had a search waiver on file.

During a further search of the vehicle, detectives reported finding more cocaine and a firearm that had been reported stolen.

Wormley faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of cocaine.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening in lieu of a $75,000 bond, an inmate roster showed.