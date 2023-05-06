PREP BASEBALL: Golden Arrows misfire against Roberts, Pirate pitcher who struck out 13 in 7-1 win for Greenland

GREENLAND -- The Lavaca Golden Arrows repeatedly missed their target against Brayton Roberts on Friday.

Roberts struck out 13 in six innings during a 7-1 victory for Greenland over Lavaca in the 2A-West Regional Tournament. Greenland advanced to face Mansfield in the championship game today at 2:30 p.m. Lavaca and Cotter will play in the third-place game at noon.

Roberts allowed only two hits, including an RBI double by Isaac Morris for Lavava's only run in the second inning. The senior right-hander walked three and hit a batter before giving way to Zach Holte, who retired Lavaca in order in the seventh.

"His whole performance had to do with toughness," Greenland Coach Jordan Larkan said of Roberts, who struck out the sides in the fourth inning. "He pitched through a couple of jams in there and really battled. He's a tough kid. I knew he was going to have a big game when he came to the park because he had that look on his face that said he was ready to go."

Greenland (21-4) was already leading 4-1 when the Pirates scored three runs in the fourth inning on the strength of singles from Andrew McArdle, Brandon Vaughan, and Jack Stockton. McArdle, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, contributed two hits, including a hard single after fouling off four pitches to get the Pirates started in the fourth. He also had a line drive single to center in the second inning when Greenland scored two runs.

"Andrew had a great day at the plate," Larkan said. "He's been good down there [bottom of the order] all year for us. That's the strength of our team, 1 through 9, because they're all going to fight up there."

Lavaca committed five errors in the game and starting pitcher Bryson Wibbing was called for a balk that moved runners in scoring position. Wibbing had single in the fifth inning for Lavaca's only other hit in the game.

MANSFIELD 8, COTTER 1

Jaxson Heydenreich had a two-run single in the third inning to help Mansfield pull away from Cotter in a semifinal game Friday afternoon.

Cooper Edwards added two singles for Mansfield, which led 7-1 after four innings. Mansfield got off to a good start in the first inning when Trey Vaughan singled then stole second and third before coming home on a balk. Edwards added a single and Fisher Willsey a double when Mansfield scored three runs in the third inning to lead 5-1.

Cotter contributed to its downfall with 5 errors, 5 walks, 2 balks, and a hit batsman.

3A-1 Regional

Booneville 13, Charleston 3

Brooks Herrera had a huge day at the plate for the Bearcats in a semifinal win Friday.

Herrera was 4 for 5 with a home run, triple and three RBI atop the Booneville lineup. Peyton Tatum added a pair of doubles.

Dax Goff earned the win, allowing just two hits over six innings with four strikeouts.

Elkins 22, Danville 8

The Elks shook off an early 4-0 deficit by scoring runs in bunches in a run-rule romp Friday.

Elkins (24-3) got huge performances at the plate from Aden Williams (4 for 4, three RBI) and Landon Haney (2 for 3, four RBI. Five players for Elkins had multiple hits.

Elkins will take on Booneville in today's championship game.

4A-North Regional

Prairie Grove 9, Clarksville 4

The Tigers punched their ticket to the 4A state tournament, taking control of the game in the middle innings.

Owen Davenport was 2 for 3 with a home run and Asher Linn added a two-run double for Prairie Grove.

Conner Hubbs earned the win with five strikeouts.

The Tigers (17-6) will take on Dardanelle in the semifinals today at 12:30 p.m. Dardanelle edged Farmington 10-7 in Friday's late game.