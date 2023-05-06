Razorbacks beat Mississippi State in 7 innings to win series

Arkansas run-ruled Mississippi State on Saturday to win the series at Dudy Noble Field.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 14-2 in seven innings.

Arkansas scored five runs in the seventh inning when Kendall Diggs and Caleb Cali homered against Mississippi State pitchers Colby Holcombe and Tyler Davis.

Cali’s three-run homer to left field with two outs gave Arkansas a 14-2 lead. Will McEntire worked around two base runners in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

The Razorbacks won by run rule for the seventh time, but for the first time in SEC play.

Arkansas (35-12, 16-7 SEC) will go for the series sweep Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The Razorbacks have won five consecutive games at the Bulldogs’ home stadium dating to 2021.

McEntire pitched five innings in relief of Brady Tygart, who went two innings on a low pitch count in his second game back from an elbow injury. Tygart threw 13 of 20 pitches for strikes and did not allow a base runner after a lead-off walk in the first inning.

McEntire allowed 2 runs, 7 hits and 1 walk, and struck out during his 89-pitch outing. He threw 57 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas scored four runs in the second inning and three runs in the third to go ahead 7-0.

Diggs and McLaughlin each had two-out, two-run singles in the second inning against Mississippi State starter Landon Gartman, who threw 56 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.

Peyton Holt singled to score Mason Neville to put the Razorbacks ahead 5-0 in the third, and two runs scored on a three-base fielding error by center fielder Colton Ledbetter on Diggs’ fly ball. Diggs earned an RBI on the play and finished with a career-high 5 RBI.

Holt singled to score Brady Slavens in the fourth inning, and Slavens led off with a 388-foot opposite-field home run in the sixth to give Arkansas a 9-0 lead. Slavens has homered in both games of the series, marking his first back-to-back games with home runs since April 2022.

Mississippi State (24-22, 6-17) scored its only runs on a two-run home run by Dakota Jordan in the sixth inning. It was the 18th home run allowed by McEntire.







