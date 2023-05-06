BASEBALL

BOONEVILLE 13, CHARLESTON 3 (6 INN.) Brooks Herrera went 4 for 5 with a home run and 3 runs batted in during a beating for Booneville (17-7) in the semifinal round of the 3A-1 Regional Baseball Tournament. William Daniel, Peyton Tatum, Rhett Nietert and Rylen Ray had two hits for the Bearcats.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 13, MAYFLOWER 7 Webb Watson, Cade Sargent, Mason Welsh and Lane Bourne all had multi-hit games to boost Central Arkansas Christian (13-5) in the 3A-3 Regional Baseball Tournament. Harrison Richmond also contributed with multiple hits for the Mustangs.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 1, SLOAN-HENDRIX 0 Drew Grumbles struck out 10 and gave up 3 hits in 7 full innings to usher Episcopal Collegiate (15-7) into the championship game of the 2A-Central Regional Baseball Tournament. Sam Spencer drove in the Wildcats' lone run.

HARDING ACADEMY 8, PANGBURN 0 Levi Lang came through with a home run to highlight an dominant performance from Harding Academy (20-7) in the 3A-3 Regional Baseball Tournament. Kade Smith, Isaac Baker and Daniel Henley all had two hits for the Wildcats. Lang, Kam Hoover and Parker Hawks also drove in two runs each during the shutout for Harding Academy.

LONOKE 10, HEBER SPRINGS 3 Steele Eaves smashed a two-run home run to steer Lonoke (25-2) to the title game of the 4A-East Regional Baseball Tournament. Cutter Colvert had a home run as well for the Jackrabbits.

NORFORK 4, VIOLA 3 Ethan Light was 4 for 4 with 2 runs batted in to enable Norfork (16-4) to slip past the Longhorns in the 1A-2 Regional Baseball Tournament. Cory Jones struck out three in seven innings for the Panthers. Garrett Templeton had two hits, and Braden Williams struck out 14 for Viola (17-8).

SOFTBALL

ASHDOWN 8, MONTICELLO 5 Kylie Erwin ended with three hits, one of which was a home run, to rally Ashdown (17-5) during the 4A-South Regional Softball Tournament. Lakenya Williams was 3 for 3, and Jeana Paredes was 2 for 4 for the Pantherettes. Ashlynn Snow came away with two hits to lead Monticello (22-2).

ATKINS 3, BAPTIST PREP 1 Libby May held the Lady Eagles to three hits and guided Atkins (21-6) into the title game of the 3A-3 Regional Softball Tournament. Maven Cauthen drove in two runs for the Lady Red Devils.

BRADLEY 10, MOUNT IDA 0 (5 INN.) Ainslee Moore threw five innings and struck out 12 in a perfect game to bolster Bradley (23-6) in the 1A-4 Regional Softball Tournament.

CALICO ROCK 5, SHIRLEY 1 Lyrick Stapleton allowed 2 hits and struck out 9 in 7 innings to carry Calico Rock in the 1A-2 Regional Softball Tournament. Stapleton added a home run and drove in two runs as well for the Lady Pirates. Hunter Hutto struck out 10 for Shirley (13-7).

DUMAS 5, FOUKE 1 MaDyson McKinzie and Kyla Madden each had two hits as Dumas (19-5) moved within a game of capturing the 3A-4 Regional Softball Tournament championship. Kendall Jones struck out eight batters for the Lady Bobcats.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 9, McCRORY 0 Keegan McCorkle gave up 2 hits and recorded 8 strikeouts in 7 innings of action to elevate East Poinsett County (27-5) into the finals of the 2A-North Regional Softball Tournament. McCorkle was 3 for 5 from the plate, with a home run, and drove in 3 runs for the Lady Warriors. Terrin Powell had two hits with two runs batted in, and Riley Ashcraft tossed in two RBI in the win.

GENOA CENTRAL 4, GLEN ROSE 2 Gracie Fowler hit a home run to help Genoa Central (22-6) move on in the 3A-4 Regional Softball Tournament. Kaylyn Hamilton had two hits to aid the Lady Dragons.

HACKETT 7, VALLEY SPRINGS 5 Makenzie Freeman delivered with 11 strikeouts from the mound while adding a home run from the box as Hackett (20-3) skipped past the Lady Tigers in the semifinals of the 3A-1 Regional Softball Tournament. Lilly Oxford drove in three runs, and Michaelyn Freeman went 2 for 4 for the Lady Hornets. Aidan Gorton had a home run, and Stevie Jennings cranked out three hits for Valley Springs (18-12).

LAVACA 14, GREENLAND 6 Hannah Winchester recorded 16 strikeouts and went 2 for 4 with 3 runs batted in during a victory for Lavaca (18-4) in the 2A-North Regional Softball Tournament. Mayli Stockton had 3 hits, including a home run, 2 RBI and 5 runs scored, and Katie May added 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 6 RBI for the Lady Arrows. Kaitlyn Brewer also had two hits for Lavaca.

LINCOLN 8, BOONEVILLE 0 Brinkley Moreton tossed a complete game to send Lincoln (24-8) into the 3A-1 Regional Softball Tournament title game. The sophomore gave up 4 hits and registered 10 strikeouts in 7 innings for the Lady Wolves. She was also 2 for 2 at the plate while Lily Riherd drove in two runs during the win.

MAGNET COVE 8, BIGELOW 1 Marleigh McCutcheon belted a home run and scored twice as Magnet Cove (15-5) rolled in the 2A-Central Regional Softball Tournament. Bella Harville, who was 2 for 2, had 6 strikeouts and allowed 4 hits in 7 innings, and both Hadley Herrington and Alexa Gangoso finished with two hits each in the victory for the Lady Panthers. Ashlynn Jordan went 2 for 3 with a run batted in for Bigelow (8-11).

MALVERN 4, NASHVILLE 3 (8 INN.) Ashlyn Fike and Takayla Stewart both hit home runs for Malvern (18-4), which survived in the semifinals of the 4A-South Regional Softball Tournament. Landyn Tompkins blasted a home run, and Natalie Nolte had two hits for Nashville (18-11).

MANSFIELD 15, COTTER 0 (4 INN.) Alyson Edwards went 3 for 4 with two home runs and 6 runs batted in as Mansfield (24-3) made short work of the Lady Warriors in the 2A-West Regional Softball Tournament semifinals. Edwards also gave up 1 hit and struck out 7 in 4 innings for the Lady Tigers. Brooklyn Adams was 3 for 3 with 4 RBI, and Kynslee Ward, Trinity Triska and Skylynn Harris all had two hits each for Mansfield.

MAYFLOWER 5, LAMAR 4 Ruby Otts cracked a home run and drove in two to lift Mayflower (25-3) into the finals of the 3A-3 Regional Softball Tournament. Tori Barksdale finished 3 for 3 with 2 runs batted in, and Hannah Duvall was 2 for 4 for the Lady Eagles, who beat the Lady Warriors for the second time this season. Natalie Simmons had a home run to pace Lamar (12-11).

MELBOURNE 14, NEWPORT 6 Rachel Kerr ripped off 4 hits, not to mention a home run, had 4 runs batted in and scored 3 times as Melbourne (21-7) overcame an early burst from the Lady Greyhounds in the 3A-2 Regional Softball Tournament. Abbie Lawrence had a home run while Marley Rohr and Jordan Youngblood both had three hits for the Lady Bearkatz.

MIDLAND 5, NEMO VISTA 0 Addison Rooffener was 3 for 3, and Danica Brown added two hits for Midland (19-5) in the semifinals of the 1A-3 Regional Softball Tournament. Brown also notched four strikeouts for the Lady Mustangs.

MORRILTON 7, GENTRY 5 Olivia Self had four hits and three runs driven in for Morrilton (17-4), which advanced in the 4A-North Regional Softball Tournament. Cheyanne Kemp had two hits, including a home run, with two runs batted in, and Trinity Everette went 2 for 3 for the Lady Devil Dogs. Hailie Kreger netted two hits and scored twice for Gentry (6-16).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 4, QUITMAN 2 Jenna Jobe was 2 for 2 with a home run as Mount Vernon-Enola (18-4) doubled up the Lady Bulldogs in the 2A-Central Regional Softball Tournament. Abbie Kelley had two hits for the Lady Warhawks. Emma Fenley and Sadie Poole notched two hits each for Quitman (19-11), which had split the previous two meetings with Mount Vernon-Enola.

PEA RIDGE 12, CLARKSVILLE 2 Emory Bowlin threw 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 12 in a 10-run beating by Pea Ridge (17-9) in the 4A-North Regional Softball Tournament. Hope Konkler was a perfect 5 for 5, and Rebekah Konkler followed with a 3 for 5 day with 4 runs batted in for the Lady Black Hawks. Bowlin, Hailee Willey, Zaylee Warden and Gracie McGarrah all had two hits for Pea Ridge.

RIVERSIDE 3, DES ARC 0 Klaire Womack allowed only one hit and struck out 19 in a shutout for Riverside (20-4), which moves on to the 2A-North Regional Softball Tournament championship game today.

ROGERS 15, ROGERS HERITAGE 1 Dahana Tuomala blasted a grand slam for the second times this week to send Rogers (25-4) past its cross-town rivals. Ella Beeman had a home run, and Kadence Janney, Lauryn Heinle and Makenzie Fithian all drove in runs for the Lady Mounties.

SCRANTON 16, MULBERRY 1 (4 INN.) DeLaney Mainer provided three hits with two runs batted in during a rout for Scranton (8-11) in the 1A-1 Regional Softball Tournament. Natalie Miller and Addie Layes collected two hits apiece, and Abilene Chavers launched a home run for the Lady Rockets.

SPRING HILL 2, PARKERS CHAPEL 1 Erin McMaster held the Lady Trojans to one hit to carry Spring Hill (17-10) to the finals of the 2A-South Regional Softball Tournament. McMaster struck out four and drove in a run for the Lady Bears. Kallie Martin struck out six batters for Parkers Chapel (8-10).

TUCKERMAN 10, SALEM 7 Gracie Smith's 3 for 4 effort, including 2 runs batted in, came in handy for Tuckerman (20-7) during the semifinals of the 3A-2 Regional Softball Tournament. Ansley Dawson had two hits, and Lizzy Walker had a home run and four RBI for the Lady Bulldogs, who scored four runs in the sixth inning to run their winning streak to 11 games. Livy Smith was 4 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI for Salem (14-6). Madalyn Miller added two hits.

VIOLA 1, CONCORD 0 Haylee Crotts accounted for the only run of the game with a towering home run as Viola (16-4) marched on in the 1A-2 Regional Softball Tournament. She also allowed 1 hit, issued 1 walk and struck out 9 in 7 innings for the Lady Longhorns. Brianna McPike had seven strikeouts for Concord (19-10).

WONDERVIEW 16, BRADFORD 0 Gracie Williams, Abbigail Baker and Alexis Gangluff all had three hits and combined for seven runs batted in during an easy victory for Wonderview (16-3) in the 1A-3 Regional Softball Tournament. Maddie Stovall and Lydia Polk had two hits apiece for the Lady Daredevils.

WOODLAWN 4, DIERKS 1 Lillie-Faye McWhorter allowed 3 hits in 7 innings and struck out 13 in an efficient victory for Woodlawn (19-8) in the 2A-South Regional Softball Tournament. Kendall Tooke, Kaitlyn Webb and Jaci Hoyt all had hits and scored runs for the Lady Bears.

WYNNE 7, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 2 Kallyn Smith had two hits, and Katie Hodges drove in two runs in a semifinal win for Wynne (15-6) in the 4A-East Regional Softball Tournament. Ally Glover gave up 5 hits and struck out 4 in 7 innings but also went 2 for 3 from the plate for the Lady Yellowjackets.