Royal family drama in spotlight





LONDON -- Britain's new king will hope to keep a lid on well-publicized family tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for Charles' coronation today at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are attending.

How King Charles III manages his family drama over the coming weeks and years is crucial to the king's efforts to preserve and protect the 1,000-year-old hereditary monarchy he now embodies. Without the respect of the public, the House of Windsor risks being lumped together with pop stars, social media influencers and reality TV contestants as fodder for the British tabloids.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers says people should look past the sensational headlines and focus on what Charles accomplishes now that he is king.

"Look at him as he is now, look at him the way he is approaching everything, look at his positivity and look at how right he's been on so many issues," said Vickers, author of "Coronation: The Crowning of Elizabeth II." "Unfortunately, he had those difficult times with his marriages and some of the other issues."

The king's estranged younger son, Prince Harry, dropped a new round of allegations last month about the royal family into the middle of the coronation buildup.

In written evidence for his invasion of privacy claim against a British newspaper, Harry claimed his father prevented him from filing the lawsuit a decade ago. The prince said Charles didn't want to dredge up graphic testimony about his extramarital affair with the former Camilla Parker-Bowles when he was married to the late Princess Diana.

Diana was the mother of Harry and his elder brother and heir to the throne, William, the prince of Wales. Camilla, now the queen consort, went on to marry Charles in 2005 and will be crowned alongside her husband at Westminster Abbey.

If the past is any indication, attention will now shift to body language, seating plans and even wardrobe choices during the coronation as royal watchers look for any signs of a thaw in the family tensions.

But Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, doesn't expect Harry to have a lot of contact with the rest of his family.

"The stuff that we discovered [last month] is really not going to help his cause," Little said. "But, you know, will there be time to go over all that with the king and the Prince of Wales? Unlikely."

CONTROVERSY REIGNS

The royal soap opera didn't begin with the current generation of royals. But Charles grew up in a different era, under the glare of media attention as deference to the monarchy faded.

He has been a controversial figure ever since the very public breakdown of his marriage to Diana, who was revered by many people for her compassion.

Diana alleged that there had been "three people" in the marriage, pointing the finger at Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Camilla, initially reviled by Diana's fans, has worked hard to rehabilitate her image. Her ex-husband and their children are expected to attend the coronation, with her grandsons serving as pages of honor.

Harry claimed in his memoir "Spare" that the senior royals leaked unflattering stories about him to the news media in return for more favorable coverage, particularly to improve Camilla's image.

Harry and Meghan walked away from front-line royal duties three years ago and moved to California.

Harry alleged in 2022 that one unidentified member of the royal family had inquired about the color of their unborn son's skin before his birth.

Harry, in a Netflix series broadcast last year, said the episode was an example of unconscious bias and that the royal family needed to "learn and grow" so it could be "part of the solution rather than part of the problem."

The palace announced that Harry would attend but Meghan would remain in California with their two children.

And then there is Charles' brother Prince Andrew, who gave up his royal duties in 2019 after a BBC interview in which he tried to explain away his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the financier's longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew denied the allegations but settled the suit last year before it came to trial. While terms of the agreement weren't released, The Sun newspaper reported that Charles and the late queen paid the bulk of the estimated $8.7 million settlement.

FIRST LADY ARRIVES

Jill Biden is back in London for another royal engagement to represent the United States at today's coronation of King Charles III.

While in London, her first stop Friday was No. 10 Downing St. for her first meeting with Akshata Murty -- the wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Afterward, Biden and Murty met at the Downing Street residence with military veterans and their families participating in a health and wellness program.

The pair met with students at Charles Dickens Primary School, who were wearing golden paper crowns as they participated in coronation-related activities. She told them to "have fun tomorrow."

The first lady also visited the U.S. Embassy to greet staff before she ended her day at a reception the king hosted at Buckingham Palace.

Biden will be seated today at Westminster Abbey among several hundred heads of state, royals from other nations and other guests who were invited to watch Charles and his wife, Camilla, be crowned king and queen. Afterward, Biden will attend a reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley.

She will also mingle at a luncheon Sunday hosted by Sunak and Murty at their Downing Street residence.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

