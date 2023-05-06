SOFTBALL: Konkler sisters have big days at plate for Pea Ridge

GRAVETTE -- When it comes to Pea Ridge softball, two Konklers are better than one.

Sisters Rebekah Konkler and Hope Konkler combined to drive in six runs to lead the Lady Blackhawks to a 12-2 run-rule win Friday in the first round of the 4A-North Regional tournament.

Rebekah Konkler was 3-for-5 with four RBI, including a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning that ended the game. Hope Konkler was 5-for-5 with a triple and two RBI.

"I've put in a lot of work because at the beginning of the season, I had a rough start," said Rebekah Konkler. "So I've spent a lot of time in the cage. I'm really glad I was able to do this at the right time."

The Konkler sisters play side-by-side on the field. Hope is the team's shortstop and Rebekah holds down the hot corner at third.

"Softball is the place where we get along," said Rebekah, a junior. "We are very competitive toward each other and we're always pushing each other to get better."

With the Konklers delivering the offense, sophomore pitcher Emory Bowlin did the rest for Pea Ridge (17-9). Bowlin earned the win in the circle with 12 strikeouts.

The Lady Blackhawks, the No. 2 seed from the 4A-1, jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and added four more runs in the third for an 8-0 lead.

Clarksville (12-10), the No. 3 seed from the 4A-4, got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on Addy Cummins' two-run home run over the fence in left.

Pea Ridge as a team collected 19 hits. Zaylee Warden, Callie Cooper, Gracie McGarrah and Hailee Willey all had two hits along with Bowlin. Warden, McGarrah and Willey all had doubles for the Lady Blackhawks.

Rain on Thursday delayed the two later games, forcing the games to be rescheduled for Friday. In Friday's earlier game, Morrilton edged Gentry 7-5, preventing the 4A-1 from a four-game sweep. Morrilton and Pea Ridge will square off at 12:30 p.m. today in one semifinal. In the early semifinal today, Farmington will take on host Gravette at 10 a.m.

Lady Blackhawks Coach Josh Reynolds said his team was able to maintain its focus despite having to wait an extra day to play.

"We were 10 minutes down the road when we found out the game was delayed Thursday," said Reynolds. "We were able to go back to the indoor facility and do a short BP, then send the kids home for a good night's rest.

"We told the kids before the game, don't wait for someone else, don't walk off the field saying I wish I would have done this or that. We told them to go out and be the person you are every single day and our kids responded today."

2A-West Regional

Mansfield 15, Cotter 0

Alyson Edwards homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Lady Tigers to a semifinal win Friday.

Edwards also earned the win in the circle with seven strikeouts.

Brook Adams was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBI.

Lavaca 14, Greenland 6

K May drove in six runs to lead high-scoring Lavaca to a semifinal win.

Mayli Stockton homered and drove in two runs, and Hannah Winchester had a double and three RBI for the Lady Arrows. In Thursday's first round, Lavaca outscored Marshall 22-21.

Winchester allowed just one hit and struck out 16 to earn the win in the circle.

Lavaca will take on Mansfield in today's championship game.

3A-1 Regional

Lincoln 8, Booneville 0

Brinkley Moreton struck out 10 batters in a complete-game shutout for the Lady Wolves in their semifinal win.

Lincoln led 2-0 after four innings before getting three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.

Moreton had two hits and Lily Riherd had a two-run double for Lincoln.

Hackett 7, Valley Springs 5

Michaelyn Freeman belted a pair of doubles and sister Makenzie Freeman added a solo home run for the Lady Hornets. Lilly Oxford added a bases-loaded double that drove in three runs.

In the circle, Makenzie Freeman struck out 11.

Stevie Jennings was 3 for 4 for Valley Springs and Aidan Gorton added a solo home run.

Hackett will take on Lincoln in today's championship game.

6A-West Conference

Rogers 15, Rogers Heritage 1

The Lady Mounties locked up the No. 2 seed from the conference for next week's state tournament.

Dahana Tuomala blasted a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. Rogers (26-4, 13-3 6A-West) added four more runs in the sixth inning to pull away.

Lauryn Heinle was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for the Lady Mounties, and Ella Beeman homered and drove in three runs.

In the circle, Elle Beeman and Ava Johnson dominated, allowing just three hits with a combined 16 strikeouts.

Joclyn Strickland had an RBI triple for Heritage (15-15, 7-9).

FS Northside 10, Springdale 7 (8)

The Lady Grizzlies rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth inning to edge Springdale in the regular season finale.

Springdale led 5-4 through six innings before Northside (8-20, 6-10) scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Springdale tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Bailee Brinkley and Erika Johnson each homered for Northside and Brinkley drove in three runs. Eden Davis had two RBI.

Tori Hennarichs was 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs for Springdale (6-19, 2-14).

Bentonville 10, Bentonville West 0

Kadence Stafford just missed hitting for the cycle, finishing with a home run, triple and a double as the Lady Tigers completed a perfect run through the 6A-West.

Amber Turner and Kasey Wood each went 3-for-4. Turner had two doubles, and Wood had a triple and two RBI for Bentonville (27-1, 16-0).

Ryann Sanders went five innings in the circle and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts, and Wood pitched the final inning.

Stephanie Crittenden had the lone hit for West (15-11, 9-6).