TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Peoples wins 400

University of Arkansas senior Paris Peoples celebrated her final home meet by winning the 400 meters Friday night at the UA Twilight Meet at John McDonnell Field in a personal-best 51.62, which ranks No. 9 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Peoples was honored before the running events along with Arkansas' other seniors.

"Paris just had a great breakthrough effort," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "And she did it in front of her mom [Kimberly Jordan] who flew in [from New York] at the last minute to surprise her. And her mom's reward was a lifetime best and a win for Paris, so that was extra special for them."

Senior Madison Langley-Walker won the 400-meter hurdles in a personal-best 56.74 that ranks No. 5 on Arkansas' all-time list. She was second in the 100 hurdles in a wind-aided 13.13.

Razorbacks freshman Heidi Nelson won the 1,500 in 4:18.63.

Razorbacks senior Amanda Fassold cleared 14-31/4 to finish behind former Oklahoma All-American Kenzie Shell, who also cleared 14-31/4 and took first. Arkansas junior Kaitlyn Banas was third, clearing a personal-best 14-11/4.

Former Razorback Jada Baylark won the 100 in a wind-aided 11.22. Arkansas freshman Ariane Linton was second in 11.47 and junior Tiana Wilson third in 11.53.

Arkansas took 1-2 in the men's 100 with wind-aided times by sophomore Connor Washington (10.06) and junior Lance Lang (10.15).

Razorbacks sophomore Brevin Sims won the 110-meter hurdles in a wind-aided 13.74. Freshman Devonti Archer won the 400 hurdles in 51.41 and Sims took second in 52.83.

Arkansas senior James Benson won the 200 in a wind-aided 20.46 with Washington second in 20.67.

The Razorbacks' 400-meter relay team of Lang, Washington, senior Phillip Lemonious and Benson won in 39.99.

Arkansas senior Ricardo Banks won the 800 in 1:48.85.

Haze Farmer, a former Lake Hamilton standout who competed at Georgia, cleared 17-7 to win the pole vault.

-- Bob Holt

TENNIS

Arkansas loses in NCAA Tournament

The University of Arkansas women's tennis team fell to No. 21 Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Norman, Okla.

The Razorbacks won the doubles point, but dropped four singles matches in the 4-2 decision.

In doubles play, the teams of Grace O'Donnell and Lenka Stara, and Carolina Gomez Alonso and Kelly Keller won their doubles matches for the Razorbacks.

Alonso won the only singles match for Arkansas, earning a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 victory over Hikaru Sato.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services