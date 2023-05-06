SUN BELT

Old Dominion 19, Arkansas State 14

Arkansas State and Old Dominion combined for 33 runs Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro, but the Red Wolves' seven-run first inning went to waste as the Monarchs grabbed the series opener.

After giving up a two-out RBI double in the first, ASU (15-27, 5-15 Sun Belt Conference) sent 13 men to the plate in the bottom half of the inning. The Red Wolves got RBI singles from Kody Darcy, Nathan VerMaas and Allen Grier, but they wouldn't score again until Old Dominion (29-16, 12-10) led 19-7 going into the bottom of the eighth

Hunter Draper gave up 5 runs on 4 hits in 2 1/3 innings to start for ASU, and the hosts' next five relievers each surrendered multiple runs.

Brandon Hager led the Red Wolves offensively, going 1 for 3 with 2 runs, 5 RBI and a grand slam, but the Monarchs had three players with at least three hits.