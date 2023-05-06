SUNS 121, NUGGETS 114

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and Phoenix beat Denver to cut the Nuggets' lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Booker -- who came into the game averaging 35.4 points in these playoffs -- had another massive offensive effort, shooting 20 of 25 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the floor, but made 14 of 16 free throws.

The Suns took a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter, retaking the lead after the Nuggets erased a 15-point halftime deficit. Phoenix scored the first nine points of the fourth -- including the final two on Durant's fastbreak dunk -- to push their advantage to 99-88.

Denver's Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

