Super Quiz: Science

1. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win one twice.

2. Name the fifth planet from the Sun.

3. Coal, oil and natural gas are all -------- fuels.

4. What color is chlorophyll?

5. A circle is divided into how many degrees?

6. What science has been dubbed "the dismal science"?

7. What is counted by the ream?

8. It is the smallest unit of any pure substance.

9. This hormone is vital in the fight-or-flight response as it increases blood flow to muscles.

ANSWERS

1. Marie Curie

2. Jupiter

3. Fossil

4. Green

5. 360 degrees

6. Economics

7. Paper

8. Atom

9. Adrenaline