Tempers flare in Tampa’s victory over New York

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning and then was hit by pitches in his next two plate appearances, leading to Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash being ejected as the MLB-best Rays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night in the first meeting this season between the AL East rivals.

Tampa Bay (27-6) became the first major league team since 1901 to win 18 of its first 20 home games.

Arozarena homered to center field off Jhony Brito before the rookie right-hander plunked the outfielder on the elbow guard in the third. Yankees reliever Albert Abreu then hit Arozarena in the ribs with a fifth-inning pitch.

An angry Arozarena walked slowly toward first base and whipped his bat in disgust towards the Rays' dugout.

There was yelling between the benches, but no trouble on the field. The umpires gathered and issued warnings to both teams, which prompted Cash to rush out of the dugout to argue with crew chief and first base umpire Lance Barksdale.

Cash, Arozarena and Yankees Manager Aaron Boone all agreed the hit by pitches were unintentional.

Arozarena doesn't expect any carryover for the rest of the weekend.

"I think we're just going to come out there, and win," he said.

Wander Franco put the Rays up 5-4 with an RBI double off Jimmy Cordero (1-1) in the seventh that went off the glove of left fielder Jake Bauers after he got twisted around trying to make the catch. Yandy Diaz was initially called out at the plate on the play, but the call was changed after a replay review.

Diaz had a home run in a two-run third for the Rays, who opened a 10-game lead over the last-place Yankees (17-16) in the AL East.

Kevin Kelly (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Jason Adam worked the ninth for his third save.

Harrison Bader had a three-run home run off reliever Garrett Cleavinger during a four-run sixth that pulled the Yankees even at 4.

ATHLETICS 12, ROYALS 8 Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker each had three hits and drove in three runs as Oakland defeated Kansas City.

TWINS 2, GUARDIANS 0 Max Kepler hit a two-run home run and Bailey Ober (2-0) pitched seven innings in a combined three-hitter, sending Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, MARLINS 1 Justin Steele (5-0) pitched seven effective innings, and Chicago stopped a three-game slide by beating Florida. Ian Happ hit a two-run home run for Chicago.

METS 1, ROCKIES 0 Kodai Senga pitched six innings of two-hit ball after a long layoff and New York beat Colorado to avoid falling under .500 for the second time this year.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, PIRATES 0 Chris Bassitt allowed four hits over seven innings, George Springer hit his fourth home run of the season and Toronto beat Pittsburgh. Bassitt (4-2) struck out five and walked four as Toronto ended a five-game losing streak.

ORIOLES 9, BRAVES 4 Anthony Santander homered from both sides of the plate, including a grand slam, and Cedric Mullins also went deep as Baltimore won for the 14th time in 17 games by beating Atlanta. Dean Kremer (3-1) allowed one run in six strong innings for the Orioles, who became the first team this season to go deep off Braves ace Max Fried (2-1).

RED SOX 5, PHILLIES 3 Chris Sale (3-2) struck out 10 in six innings, and Boston beat Philadelphia for its seventh consecutive victory. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the first inning when a spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball.

TIGERS 5, CARDINALS 4 Javier Baez had three hits, including a home run, as Detroit defeated St. Louis.

WHITE SOX 5, REDS 4 Luis Robert Jr. and Elvis Andrus homered, helping Lance Lynn (1-4) and Chicago to a win over Cincinnati. Andrus erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run shot in the fifth. Robert put the White Sox ahead to stay with a two-run drive against Hunter Greene (0-2) in the sixth.





Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw advances to second base on a pickoff error by the pitcher as Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) attempts to catch the throw during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor watches his double off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Cleveland Guardians catcher Mike Zunino throws out Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon at first base after a dropped third strike during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)



Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon makes a catch to get out Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

