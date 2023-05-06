The world in brief: Japan earthquake kills 1, injures 22

Japan earthquake kills 1, injures 22

TOKYO — A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 6.5 and said it was centered at a depth of about 7.5 miles.

More than 50 aftershocks strong enough to be felt have been recorded since, including one at 5.8 magnitude Friday night.

Most injuries and damages were reported in Suzu city in Ishikawa prefecture. One person died after falling from a ladder and 22 others were injured in the prefecture — two of them seriously. The rest were mild injuries.

Some 100 residents took refuge at evacuation centers Friday night, according to the prefectural crisis management department. One injury was reported in the Toyama prefecture, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Several homes were also damaged. There was no reported damage at two nuclear power plants in the area.

East Japan Railway Co. said bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Kanazawa in Ishikawa prefecture were temporarily halted for safety checks but resumed normal operations, with some delays.

Egyptian politician: Supporters detained

BEIRUT — An Egyptian politician residing abroad and planning to run for president next year said Friday two of his uncles and a group of friends and supporters have been detained in recent days.

Ahmed Altantawy, a former member of parliament, did not say how many of his supporters were detained, when it happened and whether they were released or were still being held. He said he was worried for the health of his uncles.

Human rights lawyer Khaled Ali said in a social media post 10 supporters from Altantawy’s former constituency were brought in for questioning, most of them accused of joining “a terrorist group.” Ali said both of Altantawy’s uncles face charges of joining and funding a terror group but did not elaborate on their current whereabouts.

Officials in Cairo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the claims.

Altantawy declared his intention to run for Egypt’s highest office in a Facebook post in March. In a video released Friday, he said the arrests come ahead of his announced return to the country today from Lebanon.

Altantawy, a former journalist, served as a lawmaker in the largely pro-government legislature until 2020.

2 abducted Nigerian women rescued

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Two Nigerian women abducted as schoolgirls by a jihadi militant group nine years ago have been rescued, the West African nation’s military has said.

Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus were among 276 schoolgirls abducted in April 2014 from the Government Girls Secondary School in the village of Chibok by Boko Haram militants.

They were rescued last year by Nigerian soldiers and reunited with their families in the northeastern Borno state, according to Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, who leads the Nigerian military operation against the extremist violence experienced in the northeast region for more than a decade.

The mass kidnapping sparked global outrage and led to the #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign. More than 20 of the girls have regained their freedom in the past year, but nearly 100 are still missing.

Maltha and Marcus, both 26, were forcibly married three times as one husband after another was killed during clashes with the Nigerian military.

“Hauwa was about eight months and two weeks pregnant during her rescue, delivered a bouncing baby boy on April 28 while undergoing thorough medical examination along with her baby Fatima,” said the military commander.

Kashmir explosion kills 5 Indian soldiers

SRINAGAR, India — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir triggered an explosive device Friday during an encounter with the Indian army, killing five soldiers who were trying to flush them out of a forested area, the army said.

The rebels were hiding in a cave in an area with steep cliffs in southern Rajouri sector near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, the army said in a statement.

Two Indian soldiers died immediately after being hit by the explosion and three succumbed later in a hospital, it said. An army officer was also injured. The rebel losses in the clash were not immediately known.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents to fight its forces for control of Kashmir, a charge Islamabad denies.

The military statement said Friday’s fighting broke out after soldiers tracked a group of militants involved in an April 20 ambush of an army vehicle that killed five Indian soldiers in the Tota Gali area of southern Jammu region.

Separately, four suspected militants were killed Wednesday and Thursday in two gunbattles with government forces, police said.

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, protest against the killings of five Indian army soldiers in Jammu, India, Friday. (AP/Channi Anand)





