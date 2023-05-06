TOOLS & TOYS: The Happy Birdwatcher’s The Simply Seeds Box; and PhoneSoap Go





The Happy Birdwatcher: The Simply Seeds Box

What's to love: What birds are in your neighborhood right now and what do they like to eat? This company will send a box with the right food for feathered friends at the right times.

What does it do: Some bags of bird seed are filled with fillers such as millet or corn, says the company, but their seed is selected and customized according to responses to a questionnaire including ZIP code, what type of bird feeder you use and what type of birds you like to see. A starter box includes a 10 pound bag with a custom blend of bird food, a letter explaining what birds the customer can expect to see that month and tips on bird watching. The regular starter box sells for $32; a mess-free version, one without seed hulls, sells for $35. The Splendid box (shown) is for those that really want to treat neighborhood birds. It sells for $72. Visit shop.happybirdwatcher.com for more information and to see all the seed boxes available.

PhoneSoap Go

What's to love: While we might have gotten used to using hand-sanitizer frequently over the last few years, our phones can be quite germy and might also need to be cleaned. The PhoneSoap Go charges your phone and cleans it while you're on the go.

What does it do: PhoneSoap uses UV-C light to kill 99% of germs. The device has a built-in rechargeable battery. While on the go, the phone can be placed in the case and sanitized in 10 minutes. There is a USB port in the back for the phone charging cord, and the phone can be charged while it is being sanitized. Afterward, the phone can be left inside to continue charging. Great to keep in a backpack or take when traveling. PhoneSoap Go sells for $149. Visit phonesoap.com for more information.



