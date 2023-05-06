Truth matters

What is this unpleasant sensation? A general malaise, eye strain, and something akin to acid reflux? Digesting the 2023 legislative session may be hazardous to my health.

The high-fives and self-congratulating are over, but sorting out what really happened may take a while.

There were 163 education-related bills filed. Some were withdrawn, some failed in committee. Seventy of those bills passed and were sent to the governor, including the notorious LEARNS bill. Now referred to as Act 635, it actually contained 72 separate bills, therefore it is probably more accurate to state that 142 education bills will become law.

Summarizing the volume of content in these bills is impossible. I thought it may be more informative to quote some of the people affected by the new laws.

I believe I have a pretty accurate view of the big picture as I am in constant communication with educators statewide. What follows are some thoughts from people all over Arkansas. They are consistent with the thousands of conversations I have read and been part of recently. These are the authentic voices of educators and others. The primary concern is the LEARNS Act.

"School leaders from across the state had a meeting. There were over 140, with most being superintendents. I can tell you there is massive anger and frustration with how we were portrayed by legislators." (Superintendent)

"I'm a veteran teacher with 34 years experience. I will now be making almost the same pay as a new teacher. How is this fair?" (Teacher)

"Got my extended contract cut today." (Media specialist)

"I was going to thank you for allowing me to speak, but have changed my mind. You're not listening." (Student testifying to Senate Education Committee)

"There is a big three-story private school being built in Fort Smith. Want to guess what day they broke ground for that? Yup. The day after the bill was signed." (Teacher)

"After all that bully-tweeting from the governor's office and some lawmakers, I don't feel valued. Do you feel valued?" (Principal)

"Most of our kids don't have a choice. If some homeschool or can drive 40 miles to a private school, then that just takes money away from our students. I don't see how that's fair." (Parent)

"In our district the state did not fund over $200,000 of the required pay increases, so the board is doing the minimum right now in hopes of avoiding a financial deficit." (Teacher)

"First of all, I am grateful for the raise. However, I will be making the same as a brand-new teacher ... I've invested decades into the same district." (Teacher)

"The bill sponsor insisted there were funds included for classified staff. I'll still be working for poverty wages." (Paraprofessional)

"I'm still paying off student loans for my master's degree that is now worth nothing. Our district cannot afford salary steps for experience and advanced degrees." (Teacher)

"I'm devastated. My position has been cut and I'm out of a job. I'm going to miss my students more than I can say." (Teacher)

"Here's the deal: Most of the legislators don't understand school funding. Some of them admitted they didn't even read the bill, but they voted for it anyway. The money is not there; the foundation funding is less than we were told when they discussed it in committee then passed it. How are we supposed to fund anything? I hate this." (Assistant superintendent)

In reference to the much-publicized Teacher of the Year application in which the teacher is asked to discuss how they would implement the LEARNS Act into their classroom, and to describe the positive aspects of the act, I can't help but to laugh out loud at the absurdity of this question. For several reasons, this is an idiotic request to make.

The first, and most obvious, is that it doesn't belong on the application at all.

Similar to the question on the application for state board appointments, which asks people to state what they admire most about the governor, the concept of cheerleading for a new law that strangles the life out of public education is intolerable and reeks of propaganda.

Of the numerous topics covered within LEARNS, hardly any are within the purview of a teacher. There are plenty that make teaching harder and less stable than ever.

Not much to work with there, Sarah.

The word "transformative" has been overused. The implication is not necessarily positive. I couldn't help but see a parallel with the timing of the bill signing followed by a devastating tornado. Both caused sweeping transformations. One of the major differences is that violent storms pass quickly, communities pull together to help their neighbors, and the state steps in to provide much-needed assistance.

Many within the education community believe that the aftermath of the LEARNS Act will likely be a painful slow-motion dismantling of public education. Communities may be helpless to repair the damage, and nobody knows what kind of support will come from the state in the future.

In the end, it is not only words that matter. Truth lives in actions, attitudes, and outcomes.

Shelley Smith of Fox is a retired teacher.