UA Monticello celebrates Arbor Day

The University of Arkansas at Monticello observed Arbor Day by hosting a tree dedication and educational program April 27 at the Centennial Clock Tower at UAM.

The event was attended by about 50 people, including Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist Rex Nelson, who was there to write an article about the campus, according to a news release.

During the dedication, experts from the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture spoke about the importance of trees for the environment and for communities.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss emphasized the value of urban trees for communities.

"Trees provide a variety of benefits such as energy savings on campus, reducing carbon dioxide and offering green space, which is important for mental health benefits for students, staff and faculty," Doss said.

Kristine Kimbro of the Arkansas Forestry Division discussed requirements for Tree Campus Higher Education recognition, of which UAM has been a member since 2012.

She noted that "establishing a tree board, submitting a tree care plan annually, including dedicated annual expenditures, observations of Arbor Day and implementing a service-learning project engaging the student body" were all essential criteria for recognition.

The tree-planting ceremony featured demonstrations by Michael Blazier, dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and students from the UAM silviculture class on how to select a tree species and site, score tree roots and plant, mulch and stake a tree.

The group planted a bur oak for the dedication. Silviculture students are scheduled to plant a couple more trees elsewhere on campus in the future.

The Arbor Day event showcased the university's commitment to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship, according to the release.