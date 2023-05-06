OHIO VALLEY

UALR 4, Southern Indiana 3

With the University of Arkansas-Little Rock down to its final out, Nico Baumbach delivered a two-run single up the middle to put the Trojans in front and help UALR Coach Chris Curry collect his 200th career victory Friday night at USI Baseball Field in Evansville, Ind.

Jackson Wells went seven innings for the Trojans, giving up three runs on six hits, but UALR (26-17, 11-5 Ohio Valley Conference) didn't provide its ace with any run support until the top of the sixth. Baumbach's sacrifice fly got the visitors on the board and Noah Brewer singled to score Luke Pectol, tying the game at 2-2.

The Screaming Eagles retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a groundball double play, but Southern Indiana (15-31, 6-13) wouldn't score again. Austin Stubber secured the save for the Trojans, stranding the would-be tying run on third with a strikeout and flyout.



