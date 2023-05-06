UAPB’s Doss gets NBA camp invite

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate student Shaun Doss Jr. has earned an official invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on May 13-14.

The G League Elite Camp is a two-day event that gives NBA Draft prospects an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives. The athletes will participate separately in five-on-five games and strength and agility drills.

The G League, named after sponsor Gatorade, is formerly known as the NBA Development League.

The camp provides an opportunity for some of the best college performers to earn an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, which is held from May 16-18 in Chicago.

Recently, Doss was named BOXTOROW HBCU All-American, first-team All-SWAC, and played in the HBCU All-Star game during the Final Four weekend in Houston.

After electrifying the Golden Lion fans with his decision to return for his graduate season in the summer of 2022, Doss lived up to the preseason hype. Doss led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring the entire season, averaging 17.7 points per game, and was named SWAC Player of the Week on Jan. 24.

Doss finished the season with two games scoring more than 30 points and two double-doubles.