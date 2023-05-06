Vote for GFPB

Editor, The Commercial:

"Judge a man by the content of his character." M.L.K., Jr.

"Don't judge a book by its cover."

The seemingly spokesman for our local NAACP is against the passage of the GFPB bill. He gives a number of statements in defence of this stance.

They are all false, and do not reflect the current purpose of the NAACP. It supports youth and students in pursuit of education and leadership roles through programs, scholarships and internships.

I feel comfortable in saying that if this was his plan, he would have said so. It seems that he is trying to get your vote through lies and deception.

As follows:

1. This is a banker's tax -- all monies are controlled by the bankers.

False! All proposals must be approved by the city council before any money can be spent. The city council -- your elected officials -- have veto power over all GFPB proposals.

2. Go Forward failed the public-private partnership by failing to raise $20 million dollars.

It did raise $13 million dollars that the partnership would not have otherwise had -- not bad!

3. GFPB can spend it on anything it wants.

False. See 1.

4. Unfair to the poor, low income and the elderly on a fixed income.

False. It provides low and moderate-income families a path to home ownership. Twenty eight families are now living in their own homes. The aquatic center is open to anyone. The Generator provides free consultation and other help to aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of owning and operating their own profitable businesses. Most are low-moderate income individuals.

5. Claimed that the four founders are puppet masters.

False. These are the people who founded GFPB. They have nothing to do with running the organization.

6. It taxes the poor and gives to the rich.

Since the rich buy more, they pay more tax -- and most is given to the poor.

7. High salary to the key persons.

His own article shows us that only one of five receive compensation.

8. They created the GF program to benefit them.

False. This cannot happen as the city council has veto power over anything that is proposed by GFPB.

He is trying to get your vote by lies and deception. He has no plans other than perhaps to stall progress. NAACP's present plan to advance their people through education is nowhere mentioned by this person.

The Chancellor of UAPB, Dr. Lawrence B Alexander, Ph.D., Juris Doctor, embodies the current purpose of the NAACP. He has trained thousands of students (mostly Black) in multiple fields. They are now prepared to meet the challenges of society. They do not depend on lies and deception!

Dr. Alexander has written a letter in favor of and has voted for GFPB.

Vote for GFPB.

J. William Nuckolls, MD,

Pine Bluff