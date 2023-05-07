Education notebook: 1st-time teachers’ permit fees waived; LR graduations to stay at stadium

1st-time teachers' permit fees waived

Application fees for the state licensure of first-time Arkansas teachers have been temporarily waived.

The waiver period began Monday and will go through Aug. 31 of this year.

Candidates should apply for the standard license through the online application process. They will not be asked to pay the application fee before submitting, according to information from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

More information is available by emailing melissa.jacks@ade.arkansas.gov or darrick.williams@ade.arkansas.gov.

The fee waiver comes after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order earlier this year that called for the state's secretary of education to work "with the Professional Licensure Standards Board and the State Board of Education to evaluate the burden of licensure fees on teachers in the State of Arkansas and consider eliminating new teacher licensure fees for one calendar year."

In April, the Education Board considered the Professional Licensure Standards Board's recommendation for a waiver of first-time teacher licensure application fee.

LR graduations to stay at stadium

The Little Rock School District is continuing to host its high school graduations outdoors at War Memorial Stadium, a practice started in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Hall High School graduation will be at 10 a.m. May 23.

Parkview High School's graduation will follow that day at 6 p.m.

Southwest High School's class of 2023 will have its ceremony at 12:30 p.m. May 24.

West High School of Innovation's graduation will take place at 6 p.m., May 24.

Central High School's graduation will be at 6 p.m. May 25.

May 26 is being held in reserve in the event a make-up ceremony is needed.