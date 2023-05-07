76ers looking for improved Harden

PHILADELPHIA -- James Harden showed in Game 1 he could still be as great once as he ever was in his prime. The Beard just overall these days isn't as great as he once was in his halcyon days with Houston.

Harden's occasional big postseason games for the 76ers -- like the 45 points he dropped against Boston in a Game 1 win -- now come with immediate fallout.

Like Game 2, when Harden shot 2 of 14 in a loss.

Or Game 3, when Harden had 3-for-14 shooting for 16 points in, yes, another loss.

For those keeping score at home, Harden's 5-for-28 shooting the last two games is the worst for him over any two-game span in his career -- that includes regular season or playoffs -- in which he's attempted at least 20 shots.

It's no wonder the Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals ahead of today's Game 4 in Philadelphia. It's also no wonder why the whispers have grown louder that Harden wants to finish his career with the Rockets. Lose Game 4, and it could be the last one in Philly for Harden -- and with more games like the last two, would the Sixers really be that crushed to see him go?

Harden brushed off concerns about his play, especially his odd Game 3 tendency of passing on open looks.

"I'm pretty good on basketball instincts," Harden said. "I know when to score. I know when to pass, so I'm pretty sure a lot of it was the right play."

Harden took a so-called discount (opting out of a $47.4 million deal this season to sign a more team-friendly extension) to chase a championship with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Sixers. The 10-time All-Star has a $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season and he will likely decline it and chase more riches in another market.

Maybe circumstances change if the 76ers get past Boston and make a deep run.

"It's up to him to figure out how to best help us," Embiid said. "He's fine. Sometimes you make them and sometimes you miss them. He made a lot of shots in Game 1. The last few games they haven't been going in. I have the trust in him to keep telling him to be aggressive and keep shooting."

But history is against Philly. Not just NBA history -- teams that win Game 3 when a playoff series is tied 1-1 go on to win the series 73% of the time -- but rivalry history. The Celtics eliminated the 76ers in the playoffs in 2020, 2018, 2012, 2002 and 1985. The Sixers haven't beat the Celtics in the playoffs since 1982 -- a year before the Sixers won their last NBA championship.

Kevin Durant, Harden's former teammate during an ill-fated run in Brooklyn, scored 39 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver's lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Devin Booker scored 47 points, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from three-point range, to keep the Suns alive headed into Sunday's Game 4 in Phoenix.

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, center, passes the ball past Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, left, Derrick White (9) and Jayson Tatum, right, during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, left, during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, center, goes up to shoot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) goes up to shoot against Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale and forward Kevin Durant, right, look on during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)



Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114. (AP Photo/Matt York)

