A ‘Roman Holiday’





Guests at Camp Aldersgate enjoyed an Italian coastal evening April 21 at Ciao After Dark, the camp's yearly fundraiser.

Dinner included wood fire pizza, gelato and an Italian buffet and charcuterie. The Commons was transformed into an Italian vineyard with twinkle lights and vines were guests could dine at long wooden farm tables centered with lighted candles and potted herbs.

Outside, decorated like an Italian beach club, guest tables covered in white and yellow cloths were centered with a variety of arrangements that included lemons, candles and greenery. There was a gelato stand and an ice sculpture with chilled servings of limoncello.

Later in the evening there were fire dancers, a silent disco where guests listened to music through wireless headphones and the movie "Roman Holiday" was played on an outdoor movie screen.

Money raised supports the camp's mission to create life changing skills for individuals with special needs. Shannon Aston was chairwoman of the event.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



