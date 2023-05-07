Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BUON APPETITO

A ‘Roman Holiday’

Guests at Camp Aldersgate enjoy yearly fundraiser Ciao After Dark by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Justin and Sade Brown with Tammy Diamond -Wells and Isaiah Wells at Aldersgate After Dark on 04/21/2023 at Camp Aldersgate. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Guests at Camp Aldersgate enjoyed an Italian coastal evening April 21 at Ciao After Dark, the camp's yearly fundraiser.

Dinner included wood fire pizza, gelato and an Italian buffet and charcuterie. The Commons was transformed into an Italian vineyard with twinkle lights and vines were guests could dine at long wooden farm tables centered with lighted candles and potted herbs.

Outside, decorated like an Italian beach club, guest tables covered in white and yellow cloths were centered with a variety of arrangements that included lemons, candles and greenery. There was a gelato stand and an ice sculpture with chilled servings of limoncello.

Later in the evening there were fire dancers, a silent disco where guests listened to music through wireless headphones and the movie "Roman Holiday" was played on an outdoor movie screen.

Money raised supports the camp's mission to create life changing skills for individuals with special needs. Shannon Aston was chairwoman of the event.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


Print Headline: A ‘Roman Holiday’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT