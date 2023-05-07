AG Griffin calls just completed session a success on multiple issues backed by his office

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is exultant over the enactment of the state's public safety overhaul during what he describes as a successful regular session of Arkansas' 94th General Assembly.

"We did great," the Republican attorney general said in an interview when asked about how his office fared in the regular session that formally adjourned on Monday.

"The Protect Act was my priority," Griffin said, referring to Act 659, which started as Senate Bill 495 sponsored by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett. The public safety overhaul also was a top priority for Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"If we hadn't passed that, I would have considered it a failure," Griffin said.

"I live in Little Rock [and] I have seen what crime can do and I was dead set that we have to do this," he said. "I think all the critics are not just wrong. I think they are ridiculously wrong and to be honest with you to keep doing what we have been doing would have been insanity."

The Protect Arkansas Act will require people convicted of violent felonies to serve a majority -- if not the entirety -- of their prison sentences. Beyond restructuring the state's parole system, the 131-page measure features provisions intended to support child victims of crimes, prepare incarcerated people to enter the workforce and suspend the payment of court fines for incarcerated defendants for 120 days after they are released from custody.

Opponents of the bill disagreed with the law's sentencing overhaul, pointing to studies showing longer sentences do not lead to a reduction in crime.

Legislation enacted during the regular session sets aside up to $330 million for correctional facilities. Sanders has said a planned 3,000-bed prison expansion will cost $470 million.

Griffin sent letters dated Feb. 22 and March 30 to House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado; Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs; and Sanders in which Griffin declared his support for 32 bills and a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at allowing state lottery proceeds to fund or provide scholarships or grants to Arkansans enrolled in vocational-technical schools and technical institutes.

In a Feb. 22 news release, he said, "I will routinely identify legislation that I believe is important to the state and consistent with my office's priorities.

"Today, I will voice my support for a number of bills currently under consideration by the Arkansas Legislature," Griffin said at the time. "These bills range from strengthening our approach to criminal justice to ensuring that state investments are focused on return and not a progressive agenda. Some of the bills aim to amend part of our tax laws, and one provides more educational opportunities for Arkansans."

Twenty-six of the 32 bills that he supported in the Feb. 22 and March 30 letters were enacted into law, and lawmakers referred the proposed constitutional amendment to voters in the 2024 general election.

The bills that he cited in his Feb. 22 letter included:

Senate Bill 294 (Act 237) by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, to create the LEARNS Act, Sanders' signature education overhaul law.

Senate Bill 199 (Act 274) by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, to allow a person injured by a "gender transition procedure" as a minor to sue the medical professional who performed the procedure.

House Bill 1145 (Act 29) by Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, to create Lupus Awareness Day on April 23 of each year.

"There is really a spectrum and, along that spectrum, I either had zero to do with the bill except that I liked it or I had a lot to do with the bill and was very engaged from the get go," Griffin said. "There are a few examples of those two extremes on these letters, but most of the bills fall somewhere in between."

Before she was elected to her first term as attorney general in 2014, Griffin's predecessor as attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, said that she didn't have a legislative package and the attorney general is there to advise, not to advocate.

Instead, she pledged to fight federal regulations and then-President Barack Obama's administration through lawsuits. However, she did propose several bills in the 2021 regular session.

Rutledge's predecessors as attorney general, such as Democrats Dustin McDaniel, Mike Beebe and Mark Pryor, proposed legislative packages of bills for state lawmakers to consider, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's archives. For example, McDaniel proposed 16 bills in his legislative package for the 2007 regular session and lawmakers enacted 15 of the bills.

Griffin said he wanted "to differentiate between what I was personally invested in and really wanted to advocate for versus the ... over 1,000 bills that my office reviewed as a part of the formal process," adding, "It is fair to say that I was selective in where I wanted to push my efforts."

WORKING WITH LAWMAKERS

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he has had a good working relationship with Griffin and Rutledge.

"But I think Tim has been more engaged with the Legislature," he said. "I don't think either position is necessarily right or wrong."

House Democratic leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock said, "I think he's a very capable person, but there's not a lot we agree on across the board.

"I didn't see any pushback on the Republican platform," she said, referring to Griffin.

Sometimes, some state lawmakers and Griffin disagreed during this year's regular session.

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said during a Senate committee meeting that the state's Mosaic Templars Cultural Center -- a museum about Black history in Arkansas -- would cease to exist if Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, that aimed to eliminate affirmative action in state and local governments in Arkansas and give state departments authority to implement the bill were enacted into law.

At that time, Griffin said in a written statement, "I reviewed this legislation, and the idea that this ban on state-sponsored racial preferences will shut down our museums is ridiculous." After the bill cleared the Senate, the House of Representatives handily rejected the bill.

Griffin said in an interview that the Protect Arkansas Act "was a massive project."

Opponents of the bill called on lawmakers to invest more in prevention, treatment and reentry programs.

"Overall, we could have a better vision for public safety and to stop crime from happening," McCullough said.

But Griffin said, "There is a lot of rehabilitation in here that has not been told, it hadn't been told by the critics. They don't want to talk about it. There is a lot of mental health stuff in here."

He added that additional capacity for mental health services is needed at the State Hospital.

"We ought to make that a priority, but I am not the governor, so I am going to advocate for stuff," he said. "And that's what I can do. That's what I should do. But ultimately the legislators and the governor make the call."

CRIMINAL PENALTIES

Griffin said his office developed Senate Bill 575 (Act 889), sponsored by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, that will require state officials to create an app displaying information on parolees and state inmates who are being considered for parole. Act 889 will allow the Arkansas Parole Board and the state Division of Information Systems to partner on creating the app. The app would include among other information the names, photographs and offenses of parolees and inmates.

Regarding Gazaway's House Bill 1456 (Act 584) to hold dealers of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs responsible for overdose deaths, he said he received an email last year from an Arkansan who lives in North Carolina about a 2019 North Carolina law that created the new offense of death by distribution of certain controlled substances and aggravated death by distribution.

Some people wanted the bill to become a sentencing enhancement to an existing law, but he believed the state needed a separate statute to demonstrate the importance of the crime, Griffin said.

Act 584 includes an "aggravated death by delivery" charge for people who knowingly deliver fentanyl to a person and the person dies as a result of taking the drug. This offense would carry a sentence of 20 to 60 years or life.

If a dealer provides fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine to a minor and the minor dies, the dealer also would be guilty of "aggravated death by delivery." If the person is less than three years older than the minor who died, the offender would face a prison sentence of 20 to 60 years or life. Otherwise, the person would face a life sentence.

Griffin said "some people had brought it to my attention that we had some weaknesses" in the state's human trafficking law.

"I have heard stories of people being picked up at shopping centers, where they grab people, and I have got kids of that age, so it's been on my radar," he said.

Griffin said he wanted to help pass "human trafficking reform," and his office worked with lawmakers on House Bill 1459 (Act 327) and House Bill 1470 (Act 330). Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, sponsored both bills.

Act 327 will change the culpable mental state from "knowing" to "knows or should know" for crimes of trafficking of persons and patronizing a victim of human trafficking.

It also will raise and add extra fines for crimes related to human trafficking that courts would have to apply if a person guilty of the crimes had offered to pay, agreed to pay or paid a fee to engage in sexual activities. Fine revenue under the law will be split equally between the Safe Harbor Fund for Sexually Exploited Children and the Human Trafficking Victim Support Fund. The law will allow the Human Trafficking Victim Support Fund to provide money to law enforcement agencies to train and educate on human trafficking.

Act 330 will allow any victim of human trafficking or any child who is a victim of a sex offense to receive full reparations through the state Crime Victims Reparations Board even if they don't cooperate with law enforcement officers. Under the old law, the board could deny, withdraw or reduce reparations to victims who don't cooperate with investigators.

Griffin said his office worked with Gazaway on the language for his House Bill 1502 (Act 722) that will create the offense of sexual solicitation of a minor, which will be a Class B felony.

Under Act 722, a person who violates the law by offering to pay, agreeing to pay or paying a fee to engage in sexual activity with a minor would be fined at least $5,000 and not more than $15,000 upon conviction. Half of the fines will go into the Safe Harbor Fund for Sexually Exploited Children and the other half will go into the Human Trafficking Victim Support Fund.

Griffin said, "We've had some complaints about certain illegal activities including human trafficking going on in some different locations," and "I said, 'I am going to shut this stuff down under the abatement law,' ... but we found that in some instances we didn't have the power to do it, so we wrote that law." That led to House Bill 1672 (Act 741) by Rep. Shad Pearce, R-Batesville, which amends the process to shut down premises repeatedly used to facilitate crimes.

He said his office also worked with the Arkansas State Police to draft some language for what became House Bill 1623 (Act 734) by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, after the Department of Public Safety Secretary Mike Hagar indicated during a meeting that there is a problem with people fleeing state police troopers and the penalties are not sufficient. Act 734 will make fleeing by means of any vehicle or conveyance a Class D felony if the person operated the vehicle or conveyance in excess of the posted limit.

Tosh said he hopes the bill will deter people from turning 5,000-pound vehicles into "a deadly missile" and killing people.

Griffin said his office worked on Senate Bill 358 (Act 629) sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, that will prohibit a series of psychoactive compounds that have become a popular item among those looking for a mild high or wanting something less potent than marijuana. It is targeted mostly at products containing delta-8, a psychoactive substance found in cannabis and used in a growing number of hemp-related products.

ELECTION MEASURES

Griffin said that the original version of House Bill 1513 (Act 544) by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, to require the attorney general to establish and maintain an Election Integrity Unit "started with the Foundation for Governmental Accountability."

"That was their bill," Griffin said, but "it was more of a messaging bill" because he could already create an Election Integrity Unit in the attorney general's office, which he announced on March 13.

Griffin said he suggested adding a provision to allow the attorney general to file civil suits for election-related offenses to the bill because "these people would be more scared of paying 10 grand out of pocket, and that's what we did."

He said his staff drafted House Bill 1320 (Act 194) by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, that shifted the responsibility of certifying a proposed ballot measure's popular name and ballot title from the state Board of Election Commissioners to the attorney general's office and repealed a 2019 law.

Act 376 of 2019 shifted the responsibility of certifying a proposed ballot measure's popular name and ballot title from the attorney general to the state Board of Election Commissioners. Rutledge, who is now the state's lieutenant governor, supported the 2019 measure.

The attorney general's office is reviewing the second draft of proposed ballot language of a ballot committee's proposed referendum to repeal the LEARNS Act.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne and Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.