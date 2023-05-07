Anniversaries





Barbara and Willard Douglas Hunt of Brinkley celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary April 23 with a reception at Brinkley First United Methodist Church. The couple were married April 19, 1953. She is the former Barbara Darlene Johnson and is a retired teacher. He is the retired director of public housing in Brinkley. They are the parents of Steve Hunt and Mary Meacham, both of Brinkley, Barbara Miller of Lonoke and David Hunt of Cabot. They have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



