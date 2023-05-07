arkansas achievers

Hadia Choudhary of Searcy High School and Ahilan Eraniyan of Haas Hall Academy Bentonville were selected after an extensive application and interview process to represent the state of Arkansas in the U.S. Senate Youth Program. In addition to meeting with Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, as well as a host of other officials, Choudhary and Eraniyan have been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Hearst Foundation to a college of their choice.

Trish Starks -- a history professor in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- has been shortlisted for the 2023 Pushkin Prize for her book "Cigarettes and Soviets: Smoking in the USSR." Starks' book melds her work in the history of medicine with her skills in Russian language to detail the rich story of the Soviet smoking habit. A panel of six international specialists, including journalists, film makers, scholars and policy makers, will choose from the six shortlisted books to highlight the work that best combines "readability, originality and excellence in research." The Pushkin Prize winner will be announced at a June 15 ceremony in London.

Ashlei Johnson, a senior majoring in nursing at Southern Arkansas University, has been named the 2023 recipient of the Joey Baker-Emerson, Arkansas Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to Emerson High School graduates based on academics and on financial needs. Upon graduating with her bachelor's degree, Johnson plans to further her education by obtaining a master's degree in nursing. She also hopes to work on the medical-surgical floor of a hospital, and eventually, she wants to pursue travel nursing.

Tatum Jarvis of Prescott and Dayhanara Santamaria of Hope have been awarded honors scholarships to attend the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The awards are for $2,400 per academic year. Tatum and Santamaria plan to pursue degrees in nursing.

