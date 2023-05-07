Arkansas companies get creative to beat interest rates, lack of space

Central Arkansas companies are getting more creative to overcome escalating interest rates and higher construction costs that have taken hold in the commercial real estate market in the first quarter of the year.

Space is tighter across the four key sectors and spiraling costs are hindering new construction.

Interest rates won't fall anytime soon though the Federal Reserve Bank indicated Wednesday it may take a pause after raising rates for the 10th time consecutive time over the past two years.

Interest-rate increases and construction costs are weakening new projects, pushing commercial tenants in the office and industrial markets to look at existing space. The problem there is the lack of available facilities.

Those factors also are leading to higher rents, according to a first-quarter market analysis by Colliers of Arkansas.

"The market saw a mix of new and existing tenants making moves," Colliers reports. "Some existing tenants chose to downsize and relocate for the best fit rather than face the high construction costs of a new build. Some larger tenants are searching for owner/occupant properties that can provide the best value by letting the owner/occupant control their tenant improvements."

Vacancy rates dropped in all four sectors measured by Colliers.

Growth continued in the industrial sector, the region's strongest over the past two years, as vacancy rates in the first quarter fell from 3.6% to 3.2% at the end of the year. Office vacancies dropped from 13.2% to 12.6%; flex-space vacancies decreased from 8.9% to 7.7%; and retail improved from 10.1% to 8.8%.

The Colliers analysis also provides more evidence that the services industry -- led by restaurants and entertainment -- continues to regain strength after being devastated by the covid pandemic. Restaurants and entertainment businesses are leading the way in the retail sector with major changes that include the sale of Park Plaza mall while The Outlets of Little Rock was listed for sale.

"Many retailers are seeking space that's not immediately available," Colliers said, "making backfilling big-box spaces as they come on the market an attractive tactic."

Space is tightest in the industrial sector.

"Many prospects are looking for 50,000 to 300,000 square feet, and Central Arkansas just doesn't have the supply to meet the demand on the lower end," Colliers noted.

Office tenants are continuing to experiment with hybrid work schedules -- a mix of opportunities to work from home and requirements to report to the office -- and that is leading businesses to cut their square-footage space.

"On the flip side, we have also seen several tenants, such as logistics and engineering groups, become aggressive with their expansion needs," Colliers analysts said.

Colliers has Arkansas offices in Little Rock and Rogers, which are part of the firm's global network of 400 offices in 65 countries.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE WINNERS

Two Northwest Arkansas small businesses, a bakery and a flower farm, were each awarded $5,000 in a pitch competition for food-and-beverage businesses and companies that enhance local supply chains.

Tyler Hopwood of Hopwood Breads in Fayetteville and Kayla Crow of Mount Olive Farms in Gravette won the pitch competition last month hosted by Cureate.

Hopwood creates naturally leavened artisan breads offered through pop-up sales in the Northwest Arkansas community and plans to start a subscription service. Mount Olive is a you-pick flower business that promotes sustainability through regenerative farming practices.

The $600 prize for the community award was given to Jesus Rodriguez, of Mingo's Tex Mex BBQ.

"Their passion, creativity, and dedication to their craft are truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing their businesses grow and positively impact the local food and beverage industry," Cureate founder Kim Bryden said of the winners.

Cureate, a female-owned business, works with food and farm small business owners to develop new sales channels and enhance marketing efforts.

Financial contributions for the event were provided by Forge, a revolving community loan fund based in Huntsville, the Walton Family Foundation and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

NEA TRAINING

Small businesses in Northeast Arkansas can take advantage of free training sessions this month focusing on business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan proposals, growth and expansion marketing, and profitability.

Three sessions are scheduled for this week with a fourth on May 23 and are hosted through the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University. Participants also can meet with the center's business consultants for insight on starting and helping a business grow.

Tuesday's session focuses on starting a business and will be held from 10 a.m.-noon in Walnut Ridge at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, 109 SW Front St. Counseling will be available from 1–3 p.m.

Counseling sessions for starting a business also will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Trumann Administrative Complex, 825 Ark. 463 North.

Paragould will be the site for the same training from 10 a.m.-noon at the Regional Chamber of Commerce offices, 300 W. Court St. Counseling will follow from 1–3 p.m.

The final session from 10 a.m.-noon on May 23 will focus on financing a small business at the Delta Center for Economic Development at ASU in Jonesboro.

Sessions are free but registration is required by calling (870) 972-3517.

SPA CITY HOMEBUYING TIPS

Hot Springs-area homebuyers, particularly those in the market for the first time, can gain insight on the process, including details on applying for a loan and the financial requirements needed to succeed.

The session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave., is free and open to the public. Simmons Bank, Garland County Habitat for Humanity and ABI Insurance will host the seminar.

There is no registration but attendees must be at the library by 1:30 p.m.

"Purchasing a house can be a lot to wrap your head around, especially for a first-time homebuyer. But if you know what to expect, it doesn't have to be stressful or confusing," said Patrick Presley, community affairs officer for Simmons Bank.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.