Barling 15-year-old charged with murder, aggravated robbery, other felonies

FORT SMITH -- A 15-year-old boy was charged as an adult Friday with murder and other felonies in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Kemuel Stucki of Barling was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and committing a terroristic act. The charges are in connection with an apparent robbery March 24 in which Chanell Moore, 26, was shot and killed, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue said in a news release Friday.

Stucki was also charged with another count of aggravated robbery in connection with a separate incident Dec. 12 in Barling.

Stucki's bail was set at $1.25 million cash only, total, between the two sets of charges.

The Fort Smith Police Department announced Stucki's arrest and provided details of its investigation into Moore's death during a news conference Friday. Chief Danny Baker said police arrested Stucki during a SWAT operation Thursday in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive, on the east side of Fort Smith.

Baker said police identified a black SUV as a suspect vehicle early in their investigation using video surveillance captured by businesses near the crime scene, which was Doug's Eastside Convenience at 9017 Rogers Ave. Police located a similar SUV in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive after releasing this information to the public March 27 and receiving a tip from an area resident.

The Police Department received another tip in April about a robbery in Barling on Dec. 12, according to Baker. Baker said investigators contacted Barling police and discovered a firearm the Barling police recovered in the robbery belonged to the owner of the SUV on Mayo Drive.

Surveillance video from the incident also revealed a young male suspect wearing clothing "identical" to that worn by the March 24 homicide suspect, Baker said. This suspect -- Stucki -- was identified as the son of the owner of the SUV.