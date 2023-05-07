Benton, Washington counties work through early voting

Ballots cast in special elections in Benton and Washington counties will settle a host of issues including bonds, fire dues, a college millage-rate increase and a few contested school board elections.

Friday marked the fourth day of early voting, with one more to go Monday. Election Day is Tuesday.

In Benton County, 691 total votes had been cast through Friday, with a high of 218 votes Friday, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

In Washington County, 1,277 votes had been cast; Thursday has drawn the largest turnout so far with 434 votes, according to the Washington County Clerk's Office.

BENTON COUNTY

In Benton County, Northwest Arkansas Community College seeks a 0.4-mill tax increase in Tuesday's election.

The increase would raise the college's millage from 2.6 to 3 mills. College officials have estimated the increase would bring an additional $1.8 million per year in revenue.

The millage applies only to residents of the college's taxing district, which covers the Bentonville and Rogers school districts. Only residents of those two school districts can vote on the issue.

The additional 0.4 mills, if approved, would cost homeowners an extra $8 for every $100,000 of home value each year, said Grant Hodges, executive director of community and government relations and marketing for the school.

Also, a special election will be held on whether to increase the annual fee for the Beaver Lake Fire Department from $150 to $200.

There are two contested school board races in Benton County. In Pea Ridge, Ryan Heckman and incumbent Adam Yager are running for the Zone 1 seat. Aric Berthold and Gary Wheat are candidates for the Siloam Springs School Board Zone 3 seat.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

In Washington County, bond issues will be decided in Lincoln and Springdale.

Springdale voters will decide on a bond issue that could earn the city as much as $360 million, with $175 million for capital improvement projects.

In addition to capital improvements, the bond receipts would be used to pay off two previous bond issues, with the $4.5 million spent annually to repay those bonds, according to information from the city.

The proposed 2023 bond program would bring the city money to build a senior center, a new fire station, park improvements and road projects. The proposed bonds would be backed by a 1% sales tax dedicated to the repayment of bonds. Voters must also choose to extend that tax.

A portion of Springdale also is in Benton County.

In Lincoln, voters are being asked to extend that city's 0.625% sales tax to pay off some bonds and provide money for a new bond issue to build a community building on the Lincoln square.

Voters in the rural fire district area around Tontitown will be asked to put the residential and business dues for the Tontitown Area Fire Department on their annual property tax statements. The Tontitown Area Fire Department is separate from the Tontitown Fire Department, which the city operates. The ballot issue states the fire dues will be not more than $75 annually for residences and not more than $2,000 annually for businesses.

If approved, the 2023 dues will be payable in 2024.

There are two contested school board races in Washington County.

Heather Clouse and incumbent Keaton Smith are competing for the Fayetteville School Board's at-large, Position 2 spot. Incumbent Michelle McCaslin Cook and Donald Tippett are vying for the Springdale School Board's at-large, Position 2 seat.

Since both seats up for election are at-large, all voters in the Fayetteville and Springdale school districts are eligible to vote in their respective district's races.

Washington County provided a breakdown of how many people have voted on each issue or board race. Through Friday, the Fayetteville and Springdale school board elections had seen the most votes cast, with 684 and 502, respectively.