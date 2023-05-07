Bentonville City Council votes to give itself a 40% pay raise despite two members’ opposition

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville City Council members approved a 40% raise for themselves to bring pay more in line with other large Northwest Arkansas cities.

The council approved the measure by a 6-2 vote at its April 25 meeting, with members Gayatri Agnew and Octavio Sanchez voting no.

The ordinance will raise annual pay for City Council members from $10,405 to $14,600. It takes effect May 25.

It is a merit-based raise in that it's based on attendance; members must not miss more than five meetings per year, according to council documents. There are regularly scheduled council meetings twice per month and Committee of the Whole meetings as needed.

The city moved to merit-based raises for its employees last year, but council members weren't included then, said Debbie Griffin, director of administration.

The city Human Resources Department did a survey that showed Bentonville trailed Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville in council salaries. Fayetteville was at $17,026, followed by Rogers at $14,086 and Springdale at $12,720, Griffin said.

The department recommended Bentonville move to the average of $14,600 annually, Griffin said.

"Following our survey we wanted to level the playing field and make sure our elected officials' salaries were on par with our neighboring cities," Griffin said. "Our council members work hard to make sure Bentonville keeps moving forward, and we need to keep pace with the area."

Council member Beckie Seba agreed with Griffin's assessment.

"The city was trying to get our council to a similar level to the other larger communities in Northwest Arkansas," she said. "Our stipends were significantly lower, so the goal was to do a one-time raise and then move to a merit-based increase.

"We want to make it so we don't have to vote to give ourselves raises, but had to at this time to get us to a decent starting point to move forward. We decided to take the average and start there. Our City Council is responsible for more than most cities because of our growth and the fact that we have municipal utilities."

Council member Chris Sooter said the council oversees all city utilities, administration, police, fire, parks, library and the airport, whereas some cities have separate commissions managing several of these areas.

"For this reason, the council should be compensated at least at the average rate of surrounding cities," Sooter said. "The other main reason for the ordinance was to reestablish an annual increase in the wage amount for merit since the city no longer uses a cost-of-living adjustment annually. This will allow the council wages to keep pace with inflation over time."

In a letter given out at the April 25 meeting, Sanchez suggested a way to eliminate a merit-based increase would be to give a one-time bonus payment along with the last paycheck of the year to those council members who met the criteria for that year. He also suggested making the increase effective starting in January in order to avoid a budget adjustment for this year.

The council voted to approve the ordinance as written.

Sanchez said he agreed with the salary increase, the budget adjustment and merit pay, but not the way it will be paid, so he voted against it.

"The option exists for me to ask for a smaller salary, but that will not be right for the person who will occupy my position down the road," he said.

Agnew said she believes elected officials should be appropriately compensated for their time, but she also thinks that investment needs to be balanced against other needs in the community.

"We have had to raise wastewater rates, we will have to raise utility rates and the costs of everything are rapidly rising," she said. "I do support fair compensation for elected service, but I do not feel now is the right time to change the salary drawn by council members. I would have supported a smaller raise, but the jump of 40% felt too high."