The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 27

Sydne Brister and Eric Roland, Cabot, son.

April 28

Michelle and Willy Bruzatori, Sherwood, daughter.

May 1

Analara and Blake Perry, Conway, son.

May 2

Jenna and Jake Ward, Benton, daughter.

Lauren Elam and John Elam Jr., Malvern, son.

May 3

Tracie and Nathan Cash, Cabot, daughter.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

April 26

Brandy Duncan and Richard Carpenter, Hazen, daughter.

April 27

Katelyn and Lucas Walker, Stuttgart, daughter.

Shanice Stokes and Brandon Morris, Little Rock, son.

April 28

Shaleen and Thomas Rogers, Conway, son.

Whitney Malone and Anthony Ledbetter Sr., Jacksonville, son.

May 2

Hannah Taylor and Derek St. Clair, North Little Rock, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 25

Gabriela Ivonne Morales Mosqueda and Agustin Sanchez Romero, Little Rock, daughter.

April 26

Jessica Veliz and Taylor Jacobs, Cave City, daughter.

Morgan Rhodes and Caleb Cornelious, Bryant, son.

April 29

McKayla Miller and Jeffrey Lane, White Hall, daughter.

April 30

Mariela Soricino Invique and Andres Ramirez, Little Rock, son.

May 2

Yessica Flores and Jose Perez, hometown not provided, son.