Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer | Today at 1:48 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Kinco Constructors, 12400 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $6,000,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, $784,254.

AMR Construction, 11311 Arcade Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

Hydco, Inc., 500 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $248,501.

RESIDENTIAL

HA Custom Homes, LLC, 25 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $448,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 10 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock, $320,000.

HCS, Inc., 3917 Weldon Ave., Little Rock, $275,000.

HCS, Inc., 3901 Weldon Ave., Little Rock, $275,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 92 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $272,000.

Mr. Roy Cooper, 6923 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

All Clean USA, 49 Lefever Drive, Little Rock, $175,000.

Steve Hester, 7116 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $162,000.

Habitat For Humanity, 3517 11th St., Little Rock, $130,000.

Ari Arkansas Restoration, 11414 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock, $110,000.

Markus Homes, 2104 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Cooper Home Solutions, 11315 Jamestown Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.

