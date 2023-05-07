The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

1417 S. Louisiana St., residential, Kensuke Yamada, 1:02 p.m. May 2, property valued at $300.

72204

7 Irving Dr., residential, Alex Martin, 3:18 a.m. April 28, property valued at $11.

4117 W. 22nd St., residential, Kenyatta Wheeler, 5:19 p.m. April 28, property value unknown.

3115 W. Charles Bussey Ave., commercial, Calvary Cemetery, 5:03 a.m. May 3, property valued at $500.

914 Maple St., residential, Mattie Rhodes, 12:59 p.m. May 3, property value unknown.

72205

2123 Labette Manor Dr., residential, Stephanie Brown, 11:41 a.m. April 28, property valued at $270.

52 Wingate Dr., residential, Leila King, 1:11 p.m. April 28, property valued at $170,000.

322 Fairfax Dr., residential, Anne Goodman, 3:33 p.m. May 2, property valued at $5,001.

72206

6900 Pecan Ave., commercial, church, 1:47 a.m. April 28, property value unknown.

72209

3500 Baseline Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 7:28 a.m. April 28, property value unknown.

3301 Green Dr., residential, LaDonna Pittman, 10:45 a.m. April 28, property valued at $351.

6815 Forbing Road, residential, Brittanie Mitchell, 10:08 a.m. May 3, property valued at $120.

4607 Hoffman Road, residential, Sharvette Williams, 2:21 p.m. May 4, property valued at $6,000.

72211

11213 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Hannah Crawford, 12:11 p.m. May 3, property valued at $1,175.

601 Napa Valley Dr., commercial, Society, 3:27 a.m. May 4, property value unknown.

72223

509 Garden Valley Loop, residential, Grace Loszak, 10:15 a.m. May 2, property value unknown.

15 Haywood Lane, residential, Hemachand Atluri, 8:54 a.m. May 3, property valued at $16,300.

25 Falstone Dr., residential, Justin Hall, 9:21 a.m. May 3, property valued at $3,001.

North Little Rock

72116

4701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Hobby Lobby, 5:32 p.m. May 2, property valued at $508.