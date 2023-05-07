Business people





Jason Suggitt has been named corporate relationship manager for BOK Financial. Suggitt will oversee a diverse group of corporate banking clients in Northwest Arkansas. Suggitt has more than 17 years of experience in the banking industry in Canada and the UK. He graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College in Ontario, Canada, with a degree in business, focusing on accounting and finance.

Jeff Kloch has been named a partner at Hufft, a Bentonville-based architecture and fabrication studio. He has been with the firm for 12 years as a client adviser, and oversees commercial, multifamily and retail projects, in addition to managing the firm's fabrication division. He graduated with a bachelor of architecture from the University of Kansas at Lawrence.

Brad Kingsley has been named a partner at Hufft, a Bentonville-based architecture and fabrication studio. He has been with the firm for eight years. He oversees Hufft's operations in Northwest Arkansas in addition to being responsible for the firm's higher education projects. He received a bachelor degree in architecture from Kansas State University in Manhattan and a master of science in architecture and urban design from Columbia University in New York.

Heather Hancock has been named director of operations at Hufft, a Bentonville-based architecture and fabrication studio. Hancock is responsible for overseeing the company's financial growth and day-to-day operations.

Taryn Golden has joined First Community Bank as vice president, secondary mortgage originator for the branch location at 5100 W. Park Ave., Suite 124 in Rogers. Golden started her banking career 16 years ago while she was still in college and has spent the last 10 years as a mortgage lender in Washington County. She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

Kandra Young has been hired as a software developer for Mainstream Technologies. Her responsibilities will include the design, development and deployment of full-stack software solutions. Young worked most recently with George's, Inc. as Senior Software Developer for three years and Tyson's, Inc. for six years. She graduated from John Brown University with a degree in information systems.

