ALL AROUND THE WORLD

CARTI Salute benefit moves inside from rain

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:03 a.m.
Karen Mooningham, Todd Harve, Dr. Yara Roberton and Misti Harvey on 4/20/2023 at Salute held at CARTI. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Stormy weather didn't stop the inaugural CARTI Salute on April 20, the fundraiser just moved from the garden to inside the CARTI building.

The evening of wine and food pairing from local chefs showcased wine from California, Australia/New Zealand and South America. Guests strolled through the building, listening to music and tasting and sipping from each restaurant under overhead bistro lights.

CARTI CEO Adam Head welcomed guests and told them every dollar raised that evening would go toward the Patient Assistant Program.

The program for patients being treated at CARTI, a nonprofit cancer center, helps improve access to care through transportation and lodging and also offers financial, emotional and nutritional counseling.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


