Changes to Arkansas Teacher of the Year application prompt questions from previous winners, other educators





Though educators and advocates say they believe the Arkansas Teacher of the Year award is an "esteemed" program meant to showcase the state's best educators, many, including several former winners of the award, recently expressed criticism and confusion over changes to this year's application process.

Two revised prompts in the 2024 state application require teachers to write about Arkansas' sweeping education package, the LEARNS Act, including how their platform will relate to the law and "what positive impact they expect" the law to have on Arkansas students. They read:

How will you implement the LEARNS legislation into your classroom practice? What positive impact do you expect LEARNS to have for Arkansas students?

As the 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, you serve as a spokesperson and representative for teachers. If selected, please describe your proposed platform and how it relates to the Arkansas LEARNS law. What will you communicate to your profession and to the public? Please include a personal narrative that reveals why this platform is important to you.

This year's application marks a departure from previous iterations of the response questions section, which did not reference specific laws. The format below had been used since at least 2018, according to documents available on the Education Department's website: What do you consider to be a major public education issue today? Describe why this is important to you and how you are leading from your classroom.

As the [year] Arkansas Teacher of the Year, you serve as a spokesperson and representative for teachers and students. If selected, please describe your proposed platform, or message to educators and stakeholders across the state. What will you communicate to your profession and to the public? Please include a personal narrative that reveals why this platform is important to you.

Arkansas Department of Education spokeswoman Kimberly Mundell, in an email response to questions from the Democrat-Gazette about the prompts, wrote, "The LEARNS Act is law, and the ATOY serves as an ambassador for education. Asking applicants to explain how they will implement the law in their classrooms and how their platforms will align with the LEARNS law is well within the expectations of the role of the Arkansas Teacher of the Year."

The statement matches one previously given to other news agencies by Alexa Henning, spokeswoman for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

RESPONSES FROM EDUCATORS, ADVOCATES

While some educators and advocates said they could understand why the state changed this year's application, several also said they were surprised at the differences.

"Asking a nominee to take a position is different from asking them to understand the language and its implementation," Arkansas Education Association President Carol B. Fleming said in an email.

"The ATOY is a non-partisan representative of the state," said Fleming, who has served on the selection committee for the past four year. "I do not recall nominees having to take positions on legislation in the past."

Despite her role on the selection committee, Fleming said she did not "know or understand why LEARNS would be included."

Randi House, the 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year winner, described asking applicants to align their platforms with the education overhaul as "unethical."

"I just felt these questions don't do anything to actually allow teachers to share their strengths and their skill sets, so they could be selected for those things," she said.

Pointing to the prompt requiring respondents to describe the positive impact they expect LEARNS will have on Arkansas students, she added, "I feel like if you have to have your platform aligned to LEARNS then it's not your platform. It's meeting the requirements of the question."

House pointed to criticism directed at the LEARNS Act itself from educators and advocates. Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, also known as CAPES, has submitted a referendum to the Arkansas attorney general's office seeking to repeal the law. The referendum, which was submitted in late April, is the group's second; an earlier effort was rejected by state Attorney General Tim Griffin.

In an interview Tuesday, Steve Grappe, executive director of CAPES, said the revised application asks teachers "to pledge their loyalty to the administration in order to be considered as teacher of the year."

"I think it makes it very visible to the general public that this is political gamesmanship," he said.

Grappe said that, when he saw LEARNS mentioned in the application, he thought state officials would say that it was a clerical error.

In April, the governor's office attributed to a webpage design error the appearance of the essay question, "What is an accomplishment of the Governor's that you admire the most?" into the online application for state staff and commissions.

Fleming acknowledged that it "would be helpful" for the Teacher of the Year to understand the LEARNS Act given their role as spokesperson for the state on public education, both in Arkansas at and the national level. However, she pointed out that the rules governing LEARNS are still being considered.

Work groups are being developed to recommend rules and policies for the implementation of the education overhaul. The work groups' recommendations will go to the Arkansas secretary of education and to the state Board of Education for consideration before being reviewed by Sanders' office.

During a state Board of Education meeting in April, Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer said she anticipated that the first work groups will be announced and start working in May, while the rest of the groups will probably be formed during the summer.

Fleming said that, given the application's June 6 deadline, "it would seem difficult to state how they implement the legislation in their classroom practice."

Stacey McAdoo, 2019 Teacher of the Year, likewise described the timing as one of the areas she was the most curious about. Given the labor still required of the work groups, "it's hard to know what the specific policies and implementations will look like," she said in a text message later Wednesday afternoon.

Further, McAdoo wondered whether educators would have yet had the time to "read through, annotate and digest" the 145-page law's various components.

Although the rules are still being developed, Hope Public Schools Superintendent and 2014 winner Jonathan Crossley said his role as an education leader already requires him to be "working with the law every day, and having to have answers on the district level."

"I think a Teacher of the Year has to be thinking that way as well," he said.

Like Fleming, the Hope superintendent said he thinks that an effective ambassador for Arkansas education would have to be knowledgeable about LEARNS even as work groups are being formed.

The LEARNS Act will affect "all Arkansans," he said. "And the Arkansas Teacher of the Year should have an opinion on that."

State Board of Education chair and 2015 Teacher of the Year Ouida Newton said that being able to speak in front of groups of leaders across the state and nation about the sweeping education reform of LEARNS and other topics relevant to Arkansas education is probably "out of the wheelhouse of most teachers." She believes the prompt is intended to ensure the winner will be capable of doing so.

"They want to make sure that it's an educator that's well-versed in what's going on in Arkansas education and is able to speak to that," she said.

However, Trevor McGarrah, a computer science teacher at Searcy High School, said the law's inclusion in the application "seems like a forced way to get teachers onboard."

"It seems to be a way to try to lend some credibility to the LEARNS Act by having a teacher that is basically going to be the spokesperson for teachers in the state speaking in favor of LEARNS," he said.

Critics also expressed concern that fewer qualified teachers would apply for the state award out of disillusionment with the process, or out of the belief that any critical responses would result in their applications being thrown out.

House said she had spoken with a number of district teachers of the year who said they weren't going to apply for the state award because they felt they couldn't answer the question honestly.

"I feel like it's going to have really big impact on the number of teachers who apply," she said. "I feel like it's going to weed out really quality teachers who would be an awesome spokesperson for our state just because they don't feel comfortable with those questions."

McGarrah also said he believes the pool of applicants would be "greatly reduced."

The computer science teacher hadn't spoken with anyone who said they would apply, but that he'd heard from several educators who said they would not apply if they were eligible.

The state Education Department confirmed receipt of Democrat-Gazette requests made Wednesday under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for Arkansas Teacher of the Year applications received by the agency for the 2024 contest. However, those requests remained unfulfilled on Friday.

Crossley said that, while he could imagine teachers thinking they could only provide positive responses to the prompts, he thought the number of people who apply for the state award will stay roughly the same as it's been in previous years.

"The majority of those questions and the majority of the recognition is coming from someone saying, 'Hey, we are recognizing you as someone who is a high-quality educator, who is providing good outcomes for kids, would you consider filling this application out?'" he said. He said that after going through the process and getting to those questions "it makes you think that much more critically about what your answer's going to be."

If given the opportunity to apply again, Crossley said that he would. He also urged those who are qualified to apply this year to do so even if they are "distracted" by the changes, because the Teacher of the Year process is intended to elevate the profession and different platforms from across Arkansas.

"I don't subscribe to the idea that sitting on the sidelines is going to make you a better practitioner," he said. "I think in some ways it's the safe thing to do versus trying to change things for the better."

McAdoo agreed that "all qualified teachers should apply," and that she would apply once more if eligible.

"I would answer the questions truthfully and keep them grounded in my personal values," she said. "And if my answers were unsatisfactory or I ultimately wasn't selected, at least it wasn't because I threw in the towel and didn't go for it."

AWARD PROCESS

As part of the National Teacher of the Year program, the state award seeks to identify and recognize excellent teaching in public elementary and secondary education, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

The winner is placed on paid administrative leave to serve as an experienced ambassador for teachers, makes public appearances throughout the state and meets regularly with the Arkansas Board of Education as a nonvoting member. The award recipient also represents Arkansas at the competition's national level.

House, the 2018 winner, said the award was "life-changing."

"I still reap the benefits from that," said House, who is a teacher at Theodore Jones Elementary School.

Since the program requires each year's winner to speak publicly about education throughout the state, she said it gives teachers a unique opportunity to "have a voice."

Crossley, who won in 2014, said that being a nonvoting member of the state Board of Education gave him the chance to see "decisions being made at the highest level," and informed him on the next steps of his career.

He also described the process as "life-changing."

Before being eligible to apply to be the Arkansas Teacher of the Year, hopefuls must first be selected as their districts' Teachers of the Year and nominated for the state-level program, according to a memo from the Education Department.

Crossley, who was an English teacher at Palestine Wheatley High School at the time, said he was nominated by his superintendent and became one of 16 regional finalists before advancing to the final round. The four finalists are required to teach before and be interviewed by the award's selection committee.

The committee of roughly 10 people includes several members of the state Department of Education, the Arkansas Education Association and Arkansas State Teachers Association presidents, and the current and previous teachers of the year, according to House. Together, they determine each teacher of the year.

Board chair Newton said that, although the 2015 application didn't ask questions about specific laws, she was questioned about legislation during her interview as a finalist.

Donna C. Dillahunty, a Marion School District teacher who was also a finalist that year, said she recalled from the interview questions with "an emphasis on the more political aspects of teaching," such as the implementation of Common Core, standardized testing, and other issues she considered to be "of an administrative or activist nature."

Newton said that, at the time she was named the teacher of the year, each winner worked in conjunction with the program's coordinator to develop the application process for the following year. However, she said she was uncertain if the practice was still being followed.

After being named winners for 2018 and 2014 respectively, both House and Crossley said they modified the application to align it more closely with the requirements at the competition's national level.

McAdoo, the 2019 Teacher of the Year, said on Wednesday that she believed the application for each level was intended to mirror those at the higher levels, so that a district winner could use much of their application materials for the state competition and then, if eligible, for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

"All of these applications ultimately are to help prepare you to be as competitive as possible out on the national stage," she said.

McAdoo's district application was "for the most part pretty similar" to what she submitted for the state, which was similar to her national submission, she said.

The Council of Chief State School Officers, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that coordinates the National Teacher of the Year program, said in a statement on Wednesday that their application doesn't ask teachers to "address specific laws or policies."

"Each state sets its own process and requirements for selecting a teacher of the year," the nonprofit said. "The National Teacher of the Year application focuses on excellent teaching that engages students of all backgrounds and abilities, creating connections between students and the broader community, and advocacy on behalf of students and teachers."

Of the 26 application forms or guidelines the Democrat-Gazette found on websites for teacher of the year awards in other states, Arkansas' application is the only one that appeared to directly require respondents to include comments about a specific law.

Mundell, the state Education Department spokeswoman, didn't respond to questions emailed Tuesday and Thursday about the application development process.

The spokeswoman confirmed receipt of Democrat-Gazette a request made Wednesday to Education Department Secretary Jacob Oliva under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for communications regarding the development and distribution of the application, though that request remained unfulfilled Friday evening.

The agency's former education impact coordinator, Venus Torrence, declined to comment on the changes in an email on Friday. Torrence recently left the state Education Department, according to the agency.



