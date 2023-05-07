Club news: Letter Writers, Hill Hikers, Fly Tyers

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 8 in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highland Crossing Building, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. A premium Dell laptop valued at $800 will be auctioned off at the meeting with a starting bid of $195. This is a fundraiser for the club, and the public is invited for the bidding. The May 8 program is titled "Power Toys for Windows."

The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

SUV

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. May 9 at the VFW Hall, 305 E. Center St. in Greenwood.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy and Marines who served from 1861 to 1865 during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers group will meet at 4 p.m. May 9 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place.

The organization works to keep the art of letter writing alive. Everyone is welcome.

Information: Email Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking May 11 at Tea Kettle Falls in the McIlroy Madison County Wildlife Management Area. This is a 4.2 mile loop hike. There will be hiking in a creek, so hikers will likely get their feet wet.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. May 13 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Guests are welcome.

Information: (352) 333-3010, (479) 751-2489 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. May 13 at the Shiloh Meeting Hall on the campus of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The rug techniques study group will present their work from the past year as well as the diamond anniversary projects.

At 3 p.m. members of the Guild will demonstrate weaving at the opening of the new "Ozark Home" exhibit at the Shiloh Museum.

Guests are always welcome.

Information: nwahandweaversguild@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invites all interested walkers to join them for a walk on May 13 at Rogers. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St.

The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. The walks will take you around Lake Atalanta and through historic downtown Rogers. Free parking is available across the street and next door.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19-20 at the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road.

Items for sale include equipment for all types of recreation and sporting activities with the emphasis on fishing. Funds raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

Information: (515) 491-2199 or email gap470@cox.net.

Veterans Council

The Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas will hold a service honoring veterans at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Wall of Honor, 101 Veterans Way in Bella Vista.

The public is invited to this patriotic event, which will include music, a speaker, a program and free food following the event. Bring your own chairs.

Information: (479) 381-1142 or vetwallofhonor.org.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required.

The chorus stresses that if you do not feel well or have a fever, please stay home. Masks are up to each individual but not required.

Information: (479) 876 7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.