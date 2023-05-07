EDITORIAL: Mexican standoff

"Poor Mexico. So far from God, so close to the United States."

--Porfirio Diaz

It is an amazing statistic, one that can't be over-emphasized, or over- talked about during breakfast this morning, especially if the kids are within earshot: Fentanyl, the drug, is around 100 times as potent as morphine. Of the (roughly) 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021, two-thirds were caused by opioids--mainly fentanyl.

We don't know how effective a business model it is to kill your customers, but that's what the gangs and cartels are doing. In a lot of these overdose cases, the victims didn't even know fentanyl was in the house. The poor kid--and it's likely a kid--thought he was popping another pill, or putting some other drug up her nose, and ... . death. As a business model, fentanyl distribution makes for perfect murder.

To put too fine a point on it: According to an analysis by The Washington Post, fentanyl is now the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49.

One of the problems with an (almost) open border between Mexico and the United States is that fentanyl comes north so easily. U.S. officials tell the press that it is "obvious" that the drug is manufactured and pressed into pills in Mexico, because authorities there have captured "significant amounts" of chemicals used to make it. They just aren't as good at finding the labs that the cartels make it in.

Comes now the president of Mexico to announce: "In Mexico, we don't produce fentanyl."

That was his statement on the front page of this paper last week in a story republished from The Washington Post. It's an absurd statement, for absurd times.

How absurd? President Andrew Manuel Lopez Obrador says the fentanyl comes from Asia, and Mexican criminals only press the powder into pill form. Then, we assume, load the pills--many times, misidentified--to El Norte.

Well, if that's all . . . .

Is it any wonder that some Republican leaders in Washington talk about using U.S. military forces in the fight? Not that we'd endorse that, but is it any wonder? If another nation had killed 107,000 Americans with a bomb, this nation would be at war.

"We are going to unleash the fury and might of the U.S. against these cartels," says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who introduced a bill to label Mexican crime groups as terrorists. And "give the military the authority to go after these organizations wherever they exist. Not to invade Mexico. Not to shoot Mexican airplanes down. But to destroy drug labs that are poisoning Americans."

We understand the anger. But that statement contradicts itself. If the U.S. military is going to destroy drug labs in Mexico, it would be an invasion of Mexico. (And statements by others to bomb those labs from afar might be considered poor form--and an act of war.)

The problem, or one of the problems, seems to be: Fentanyl labs are harder to find than other kinds of drug labs. They don't stink and give heat signatures like meth labs. They aren't sprawling warehouses like cocaine labs. Fentanyl labs are notoriously hard to find because they are small and can be hidden in tiny kitchens.

Bombing them isn't going to work. Not without a whole lot of collateral damage. And maybe another war.

The best way to combat this problem in the United States might also be the hardest way to combat this problem: Cut the cartels off at the other end, and dry up demand. We'd think that the more people who knew that their Percocet or other prescription pill found at the party was fake--and deadly--then fewer would pay good money to get it. Those 107,000 overdoses were mostly not suicides. Many were kids looking for kicks on a Saturday night.

And now they're gone.

Talking around the kitchen table this morning would do some good. A whole lot more good than a bombing campaign over northern Chihuahua.