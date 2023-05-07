EDITORIAL: Not so proud now

Some Proud Boys are now the convicted boys.

Four members of the outfit were convicted of seditious conspiracy by a federal court last week. The evidence was convincing enough to sway the jury in the case, and included content from text messages found on a leader's "encrypted phone" and social media that made it exceedingly difficult to do anything but convict.

What do we mean by that? In the aftermath of the insurrection, one of the texts read, "Make no mistake. We did this."

According to The Washington Post, the Proud Boys saw themselves as then-President Donald Trump's army. As such, their lawyers used it as a defense, saying they "were inspired by his directive to 'stand by'" during a September 2020 presidential debate. They were further encouraged by his December 2020 statement calling for a "wild protest."

Their lawyers claimed these were just beer-drinking brawlers who were "patriots at heart."

No, patriots allow a transfer of power after elections.

In the United States, we carry out revolutions in a different way: by pushing better ideas during the process of governing. It's what sets us apart from authoritarian third-world dictatorships. It's more difficult, takes longer and isn't as exciting, but is achieved through sober leadership and thought-out arguments with an eye towards what's best for most without trampling over the minority.

That's not how the so-called Proud Boys saw it. And we get the feeling that many in that riot/hissy fit on Jan. 6 regret their actions. At least, that's what many of them will say when they appear in court. At their sentencings.