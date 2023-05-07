Emily Claire Mackey - Christian William Faubel





The Chapel of the Transfiguration at Camp Mitchell, Petit Jean Mountain, was the setting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, for the marriage of Emily Claire Mackey and Christian William Faubel. The Rev. Elizabeth Henry-McKeever of St. Michael's Episcopal Church officiated.

Suzanne and Stuart S. Mackey of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Joanne and Ronald Ownbey of Russellville, the late Diane Mackey and the late Frank Mackey, both of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Melinda and Steve Faubel of Little Rock. His grandparents are Barbara and the late Sherman Pettet and the late Virginia and Paul Faubel, all of Little Rock.

The altar was decorated with an arrangement of campanula, peonies, snapdragon and David Austin roses. Readers were Christine Hogg of Fort Collins, Colo., sister of the groom, and Stuart Mackey, Jr. of New York, brother of the bride. Music was by Frank Inselbuch and Phil Scoles, both of Houston.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a gown of ivory satin overlaid with Venice lace. The fitted bodice had bell sleeves of lace and the slim trumpet skirt extended to a chapel train. Her elbow-length veil was secured by her paternal grandmother's Swedish crown of seed pearls. She carried a bouquet of peonies, David Austin roses and Canterbury bells.

Sophia Schilling of Washington was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Blair Manley of Little Rock, cousin of the bride; Mary Kirchner and Rachel Howland, both of Washington; and Helen Hope of Fayetteville. They wore chiffon gowns in various styles and colors and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Also assisting the bride were Elise Fry of New York and Meg Ownbey and Mollie Ownbey, both of Springdale and cousins of the bride.

Best man was Wilson Faubel of Dallas, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Ben Blain of San Francisco; Ross Regan and John Gillenwater, both of Little Rock; and Will Delacey of St. Louis.

Guests were seated by Stuart Mackey Jr. of New York and Joshua Hogg of Fort Collins.

After the ceremony guests enjoyed cocktails outside before a seated dinner in the camp's Keller Hall. Guests tables were covered in champagne shantung cloths and were centered with candles and garlands of flowers and foliage.

The bride graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics from Wake Forest University, Winston Salem, N.C., and is a environmental, social, governance (ESG) engagement associate with Rockefeller Capital Management, New York.

The groom is a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. He is a supervisor of strategic planning at Dassault Falcon Jet, Teterboro, N.J.

The couple will make their home in New York after a honeymoon backpacking the Northern Alpine Lakes of Patagonia, Argentina.





Emily Claire Mackey Faubel (Kurt Jones Photography)





