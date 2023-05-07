Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection April 27. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed deflected shield on ice machine unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Observed wiping laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishmen. Observation: Observed cold holding unit with food debris and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

PIZZA HUT/JBJ, 1050 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, SLOT 4901. Date of inspection May 1. Observed wiping cloth laying in the sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloth was removed during time of inspection.

PINE BLUFF SCHOOLS FOOD WAREHOUSE, 105 S. Walnut St. Date of inspection May 1. Observed damage to parts of the ceiling in the dry storage and chemical storage areas. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. No food product observed throughout establishment at this time.

CASA WOMEN SHELTER, 1113 State St. Date of inspection May 1. Chicken (48 degrees F) and green beans (46 degrees F) in Refrigerator #1 closest to the entrance door is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.