Former Fort Smith Southside baseball star Burris enjoying stint with Arkansas State University-Mountain Home

Breck Burris isn't sure what his baseball future holds.

But the former Southside standout says he's thoroughly enjoyed his year with the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Trailblazers.

Burris transferred to ASUMH last summer following two seasons at Carl Albert. He was one of first-year coach Spencer Adcock's first signees.

"He's a huge baseball guy," Burris said. "He cares a lot about the game. He's really passionate. That's really what you want from a coach. He helps players get recruited; I've really enjoyed him."

The Trailblazers played a number of games in the fall and are currently 23-19. They will compete in a conference with, among others, UA-Rich Mountain, SAU-Tech, and the aforementioned Carl Albert State College in 2024.

"It's going pretty good; it's better than I expected from a first-year program," Burris said. "The team, the coaching staff, we've all come together. We've put together a season to be proud of."

A 2020 graduate of Southside, Burris hit four homers and drove in 30 runs while batting .286 at Carl Albert in 2022. Because of the covid pandemic, Burris was allotted another season of eligibility.

Burris, who played on Fort Smith's 2020 American Legion state champion team, said he's considering his options moving forward.

"I'm trying to decide right now where I'm going to go," he said. "It's either going to be SAU [Southern Arkansas], Georgia Gwinnett College, or Lipscomb University."

Daggs raking at Ozarks

Ryan Daggs finished the regular season with a bang at College of the Ozarks. The former Greenwood star, who has played in parts of five seasons with the Bobcats, has hit 16 home runs, knocked in 53 runs, and batted .404 for the Central Southwest Conference champions. He even contributed to the team's 37-16 record by going 4-0 with four saves and a sparkling 1.23 earned run average.

Daggs hit the ground running in the spring of 2019. The third baseman/pitcher, who played with Connor Noland and was part of Greenwood's 2018 state championship team, earned accolades at the 2019 NCCAA World Series, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team, NCAA Region All-Tournament Team and A.I.I. second-team all-conference.

After two shortened seasons in 2020-21, Daggs earned first-team all-conference as a junior, smacking 17 home runs, driving in 64 runs, and boasting a .349 batting average. In all, Daggs has 219 career hits, and 50 career home runs, and is 15-3 with eight saves in 44 career appearances.

Daggs started 55 of 59 games during the 2019 campaign but had just 15 hits (15-for-70) while appearing in just 23 games in the covid-riddled seasons of 2020-21.

Martin cranks 10th homer

If there was a wall, McKenzie Martin sure did a good job of avoiding it.

The first-year Eastern Oklahoma State College standout swatted her 10th homer of the season and won her 16th game of the season Thursday as the Mountaineers swept a doubleheader from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Eastern (32-17, 18-10) has won 19 of 25 games.

Martin is 16-7 with a 3.73 earned run average for the Mountaineers. She has 96 strikeouts. Martin is 8-3 in her last 11 decisions.

The former Alma standout is hitting .392 with 41 RBIs. In addition to the 10 home runs, Martin has also legged out nine doubles. She has the fourth most hits (51) for EOSC.

Sagely on a hot streak

What a run.

It took Colton Sagely (Greenwood) a minute to get himself completely healthy this season. But once he did, there was no stopping the Carl Albert State College right fielder.

Sagely carried a .370 batting average into the Vikings' season-ending series with NOC-Enid on Sunday. Sagely started the season by going 5-for-13 over the team's first four games.

After being on the shelf for eight games, Sagely picked up where he left off without skipping a beat. Sagely's hit safely in 32 of 41 games since, which included a career-best 14-game hitting streak.

During the streak, the team's right fielder batted .478 (22-for-46).

Along with his career-best seven home runs, Sagely has a career-high 10 doubles. In two seasons, the hard-hitting outfielder has 11 career home run, 62 RBIs, and 84 hits.

Cartwright finds her groove

Former Greenwood softball standout Kaila Cartwright has found her groove at Arkansas Tech.

The Golden Suns' redshirt senior has allowed just three earned runs over the last 27 innings dating back to March 28. Cartwright has lowered her earned run average to 2.27.

Cartwright (4-1) earned a pair of wins during an 11-day stretch in April, including a four-inning, one-hit effort during a 7-0 win over East Central on April 15. Earlier, Cartwright worked 2 2/3 innings of relief during Arkansas Tech's 8-7 win over Southern Arkansas.

Cartwright went 3-1 with a team-high five saves during the 2022 season. She was 2-1 in 2021 and won two games during the shortened 2020 covid season.

For her career, Cartwright has an overall record of 11-3.

Game Notes

Randon Ray (Booneville) hit his first career homer at the University of Rich Mountain-Arkansas last week. Ray went 4-for-8 during a weekend series against SAU-Tech, raising his batting average to .333 (7-for-21). ... UAFS left-hander Grant Shankle (Alma/Van Buren) compiled a 3-3 record with the Lions this season. ... University of the Ozarks junior Cole Clark (Clarksville) hit .359 with one homer and 12 RBIs this past season for the Eagles. He had 42 hits and struck out just 11 times in 131 plate appearances. ... Chloe Ray (Fort Smith Northside) is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with three doubles for UA-Rich Mountain.. ... Brayden Johnson (Alma) finished the season with a team-high four wins for UAFS. Johnson had a team-best 4.03 earned run average and struck out 84 batters in 76 innings of work.