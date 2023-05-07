Fund’s scholarship banquet lauds teachers, students





Education recipients and purveyors were honored at the Oscar Washington, Jr. Educational Fund's sixth annual Scholarship Banquet, held April 22 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. The evening began with a reception and segued into a dinner and program.

The Oscar Washington, Jr. Educational Fund is named for the late Washington, vice president of customer service for Entergy Arkansas and owner of ODS Enterprises, Gold Medal Flooring and Genesis Construction. He passed away in 2017.

Naccaman Williams, director of special projects for the Walton Family Foundation, gave a moving keynote address -- "Do You See Me?" -- sharing his life story which began in the southwest Arkansas community of Gurdon and was marked by hardship but enhanced with the help of various individuals and community members.

Scholarship recipients were Marya Bunch, Carlisle High School; Wilfred Spencer Cole, Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High; Alivia Cook, Monticello High; Sydni Hood, Mills University Studies High; Lauryn Howard, Southwest Magnet High; Jessica Juarez, Parkview; Faith Kelly, Sylvan Hills High; Zenobia Kelley, Pulaski Academy; Sabian Murry, Bryant High; Christian Rose, Pulaski Academy; Joanna Perez-Garcia, White County Central High; and Hope Sass, Cabot High.

Six honorees received the distinction of Alma J. Washington Educator of the Year, an award named for Washington's mother: Dwight Kelly, Glenview Elementary; Alfred Hogan Sr., Terrell and Osceola School District; Annitha Harris, Little Rock Central High School; Masako Christian, Daisy Bates Elementary; Kimberly Trotter, J.A. Fair K-8 Prep School; and Clifton Woodley, Carver STEAM Elementary.

Honorees received gift packets in addition to monetary awards.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



